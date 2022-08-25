Ant Group, Malaysian investment bank Kenanga develop crypto wealth app
Ant Group, Chinese tech giant Alibaba’s fintech affiliate, has partnered with Malaysian investment bank Kenanga to launch a wealth management app with features to trade cryptocurrencies.
Fast facts
Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad announced on Wednesday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Ant Group to develop “SuperApp,” which is designed to integrate stock trading, crypto trading, foreign currency exchange and e-wallet features onto a single platform.
The investment bank will build the app using Ant Group’s mobile development platform mPaaS.
Blockchain technology is a focus of Ant Group’s digital technology unit, which develops projects in the fields of blockchain, privacy computing, security and distributed database.
Tencent, Alibaba’s major rival, is also active in blockchain development. It last week received a patent for blockchain-based notices for missing persons.
