Ant Group Mulls Ways for Jack Ma to Cede Control, Reuters Says

Andrew Davis
1 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Ant Group is exploring ways for founder Jack Ma to sell his stake and give up control of the Chinese finance-technology company as a means to ease pressure from the country’s regulators, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Officials from the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission held talks with Ma and Ant separately between January and March, where the possibility of the Ma’s exit was discussed, Reuters reported.

The company hoped that Ma’s stake would be sold to existing shareholders in Ant or its e-commerce partner Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Reuters said. Ant issued a statement to the news agency denying the divestment of Ma’s stake was ever considered.

Read more: Jack Ma’s Double-Whammy Marks End of China Tech’s Golden Age

The Chinese’ government has been squeezing Ma’s internet empire as part of an effort to imprint its authority indelibly on the country’s technology industry. In landmark announcements this month, it slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba for abusing its market dominance, then ordered an overhaul of Ant Group.

    Follow the latest updates