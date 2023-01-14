Ant Group revamp 'basically completed', says central bank official, in key step forward for China's biggest fintech firm

Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group and 13 other platform companies "have basically completed business rectification" under the guidance and supervision of financial regulators, a central bank official said on Friday, signalling a major development in the firm's state-guided restructuring process.

The 14 platform enterprises, which have been ordered by the government since late 2020 to address various compliance issues, "proactively" cooperated with authorities, said Ma Jianyang, a financial market official of the People's Bank of China, in a news conference.

The announcement marks a key step forward for Ant, after its blockbuster initial public offering in Hong Kong and Shanghai was called off just days before trading was due to begin in November 2020.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Since then, the central bank and the country's financial regulator have imposed fresh regulations to clip the wings of Ant, demanding that the Hangzhou-based company follow the same rules as a conventional bank, such as having an adequate capital base and leverage ratio.

To restructure its business, Ant - which had been controlled by founder Jack Ma until he relinquished his power recently - set up a working group in January 2021 to meet targets set by financial regulators.

Ant is an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding, owner of the South China Morning Post.

On Friday, central bank official Ma said financial regulators will continue to promote the healthy development of the platform economy by accelerating the correction of "a few remaining unaddressed problems", improving the regulatory mechanism, and establishing financial supportive measures.

People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China. Photo: Reuters alt=People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China. Photo: Reuters>

Story continues

The announcement came after Ant received regulatory green light last month to expand the capital base at its consumer credit unit to 18.5 billion yuan (US$2.63 billion) from 8 billion yuan.

The move, described by analysts as a "milestone" in Ant's restructuring, was seen as a necessary step for the company to be able to maintain its consumer credit business under its Huabei and Jiebei brands.

Chinese regulations require that consumer loan companies have a minimum capital adequacy ratio of 10 per cent. After the capital expansion, the Ant unit will be able to increase its loan balance to 240 billion yuan from 100 billion yuan if Ant is the sole lender, or lift it to 800 billion yuan from 350 billion yuan for a syndicated loan, according to a report by Citic Securities.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.