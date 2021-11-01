Ant Group, Tencent, JD.com Sign NFT ‘Self-Regulation’ Convention

Eliza Gkritsi
·2 min read

Major Chinese tech giants Ant Group, Tencent, and JD.com signed a “self-regulation” convention on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with state organizations on Sunday, according to an Ant Group WeChat post and Chinese media.

  • China’s big tech appears to be facing increasing pressure over its involvement with NFTs. The market hype around the unique digital assets appears to have made regulators worried that NFTs are edging too close to crypto trading, which has been practically banished from China in large part for creating too much market speculation.

  • The “Digital Culture and Creative Industries Self-Regulation Convention” is made up of 11 tenets that align with central government aims: “enabling the real economy; promoting national culture; supporting the development of the industry; adhering to the original letter of the law; ensuring value support; protecting consumer rights; working with controllable consortium chains; maintaining cybersecurity; ending virtual currencies; preventing speculation and financial risks; and preventing money laundering.”

  • The National Copyright Trading Center Alliance, the China Academy of Fine Arts, state broadcaster CCTV’s Animation Studio, and Hunan Museum also signed the convention along with Tencent’s cloud division and JD.com’s technology subsidiary.

  • Ant Group and Tencent recently changed references to NFTs on their websites and platforms to “digital collectibles,” likely to put more distance between their products and crypto markets.

  • Red Date CEO Yifan He confirmed that the companies were trying to distance their “digital collectibles” from crypto in a Friday conference. Red Date is building the Blockchain Services Network, a government-backed internet of blockchains. The Beijing company launched its own NFT infrastructure at the conference.

  • In its statement on the name change, AntChain, Ant Group’s blockchain arm, all but said that it wanted to appease regulators who think the name “NFTs” causes too much speculation. The company conducts its digital collectibles business in compliance with regulations and opposes market speculation, AntChain said.

  • NFTs have up to this point mostly been exempted from China’s crackdown on crypto.

Read more: BSN Architect Red Date to Launch NFT Infrastructure in China

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Digital Artist Micah Klein Introduces New Crypto-Pills Collection, and Announces His New Upcoming NFT Project

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2021) - Micah Klein, artistic maestro and the iconic contemporary artist responsible for the groundbreakingly successful "CRYPTO PILLS" collection that sold out in a record of only eleven minutes, is expected to release a new NFT collection soon.The upcoming NFT collection created by Klein will feature 5,000 original three-dimensional Pillman characters.Micah KleinTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfileco

  • World leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax

    President Biden joined other leaders of the world's largest economies in Rome. Together, they endorsed a 15% global minimum corporate tax designed to prevent companies from moving abroad in search of the lowest rate. Nancy Cordes reports from Rome.

  • Japan’s Stocks Jump as Ruling Party Secures Election Victory

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks jumped after the ruling coalition secured an election victory that was better than many had expected, paving the way for the administration of Fumio Kishida to begin enacting economic stimulus. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is a

  • G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

    G20 leaders endorsed a sweeping overhaul of international tax rules. Leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies agreed Saturday on a global minimum tax aimed at stopping big business from hiding profits in off-shore tax havens.Under the deal, big companies must pay a minimum tax rate of 15% wherever they operate, starting in 2023, and it’ll be harder for them to avoid taxes. The endorsement comes as tech giants set up operations in countries with low taxation rates like Ireland. U.S. President Joe Biden tweeted on Saturday, “This is more than just a tax deal – it’s diplomacy reshaping our global economy and delivering for our people.” In a statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said -in her words - "This deal will remake the global economy into a more prosperous place for American business and workers." The G20 leaders also agreed to get more COVID vaccines to poorer nations.

  • Amazon shoppers say these $24 wireless earbuds rival AirPods — grab them while they're on sale

    At this price, just take the plunge.

  • Core 10 is Amazon’s best-kept secret that fitness lovers need to know about

    Anyone that likes to get moving knows how important quality activewear is.

  • Thailand, Australia ease international border curbs spurred by pandemic

    Australia and Thailand eased international border curbs significantly on Monday for the first time in 18 months, offering an early litmus test of the demand for tourism and travel in Asia following the coronavirus pandemic. Several European nations are also on the list as Thailand, one of the region's most popular destinations, looks to capitalise on northern hemisphere visitors aiming to escape the winter blues. Those hopes appeared to pay off early, with German tourist Simon Raithel and a group of friends among the first to arrive in Bangkok.

  • iPad tips and tricks: Use it as second monitor, split the keyboard – or the screen

    From turning your iPad into a second monitor for your laptop to splitting the keyboard into left- and right-handed sections, here are tricks to try.

  • Singapore considers modifying incentives as G20 leaders back tax deal - media

    Singapore will consider how to modify its tax incentives, its prime minister said, after leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies endorsed a global minimum tax aimed at stopping big business from hiding profits in tax havens. The minimum tax rate will impact how Singapore attracts investments, as tax incentives have been "one of the major tools" used by the city-state's Economic Development Board, together with grants and other schemes, Lee Hsien Loong said, in comments published by local media on Monday. Singapore, a low-tax jurisdiction home to regional headquarters of several multinationals, including Alphabet's Google, Microsoft and Facebook, has a corporate rate of 17% but provides incentives and schemes which reduce the effective rate.

  • TikTok Owner Limits Workday to Nine Hours in Blow to 996 Culture

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. ordered its employees to end their day by 7 p.m., becoming one of the first tech companies in China to officially mandate shorter working hours. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeStaff in China should only work from 10 a.m

  • 10 things to buy now before they sell out on Black Friday

    From the Apple iPad and iPhone to an Amazon Echo smart speaker to Ugg slippers, these are 10 things to buy before Black Friday 2021.

  • Donald Trump's Truth Social is headed for 'embarrassing' failures, Daily Beast report says

    The Daily Beast described the new social media network as a "hacker's wet dream," and experts say that Truth Social shows early signs of failure.

  • ICO Security Playbook: 5 Steps to Ensure Best Practice

    Despite cryptocurrencies’ touted security advantages and blockchain’s own defenses, challenges remain.

  • ShipBlu bags $2.4M for its e-commerce and fulfilment service in Egypt

    African e-commerce fulfilment startups backed by Y Combinator seem to be piquing investors’ interest this year for their niche e-commerce play. Summer batch graduate ShipBlu is the latest on that list and confirmed to TechCrunch that it has raised $2.4 million in seed funding. The company, founded by Ali Nasser, Ahmed ElKawass, Abdelrahman Hosny in 2020, operates a delivery and fulfilment model.