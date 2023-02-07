Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's First Reactions Are Here

Ant-Man battling in Quantumania.

The Multiverse Saga is about to kick into high gear. Next week, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters, officially ushering in the beginning of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It sees our heroes, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) head to the quantum realm—where they’ll encounter Kang (Jonathan Majors), who may just be this Phase’s Thanos, considering his name is in the title of one of the eventual Avengers movies.

Which means: it all starts here. But, is it any good? The film premiered Monday night, and critics and fans who saw it were allowed to weigh in. Here are a few.

The best Star Wars movie since 2018 is #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. It’s a huge sci-fi adventure with gorgeous world building that feels almost little un-Marvel in how much world building there is. But it’s got humor, heart, Kang completely rules & Michelle Pfeiffer steals it. pic.twitter.com/vRO2Poko2s — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) February 7, 2023

Wow #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a propulsive trip through some eye-popping visuals. Refreshing to see a self-contained story that doesn’t feel the need to reference the larger Marvel universe or set up any future films. Paul Rudd is funny as usual, but surprisingly heartfelt? — Siddhant Adlakha (@SiddhantAdlakha) February 7, 2023

#Quantumania REVIEW: SCARY & SHOCKING GAMECHANGER! Marvel is back with a fun, WILD adventure. This isn’t just another superhero movie, it’s one of the BEST sci-fi films ever! WOW… A fitting end to her journey, while also setting up what’s next #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/iTC9KkuehU — Atom (@theatomreview) February 7, 2023

There comes a point where every franchise has to get weird, and the MCU has done just that with #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. Like all his other roles, Jonathan Majors remains endlessly compelling. 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/cxWEcoKTze — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) February 7, 2023

Jonathan Majors is a force in #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. He’s compelling, chilling, and already giving a top notch performance. I love the complexity he brings to Kang with literally a single look. MCU really won with this casting pic.twitter.com/4W8VCLGFBv — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) February 7, 2023

I got to see ANT-MAN & THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA! No spoiler 🧵



It’s truly the beginning of the #KANG dynasty! No surprise, Jonathan Majors is awesome. He brings a Shakespearean gravitas to the MCU & I just need more! #Marvel #AntMan #AntManAndTheWasp #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/JnkoUBVItr — POC Culture (@POCculture) February 7, 2023

Definitely make sure you stay for the credits because there are significant things to 👀👀. I really dug how #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is both a Part 1 of Phase 5, but also a self-contained #AntMan story that’s funny & sweet & features a kick-ass Michelle Pfeiffer. Good stuff pic.twitter.com/iacKNVb9A6 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 7, 2023

As promised #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a big movie carrying a ton of franchise weight. Exciting threads created. Endless visual effects. Ragnarok-ish (not as good). But that family dynamic is dependably wonderful. Loved Pfeiffer and Newton.



And: KANG.



Full review soon. — Victor Lucas (@Victor_Lucas) February 7, 2023

In other #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania feelings — which won’t come as a surprise — Jonathan Majors as Kang really is a force, and he honestly seems to be having the best time with it. I’m real excited to see him square up with more Avengers. pic.twitter.com/JhmJDbRP8M — Andi Ortiz (@ReallyAndi) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is such a fun way to kick off Phase 5. Each #Antman film has been better than the last. This is no exception. Can't wait to see more Kang and the ramifications of this film in the #MCU pic.twitter.com/1HuJHRooNi — Joseph Deckelmeier (@Joelluminerdi) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania has way too much going on -- it’s tough to connect emotionally to any of it. Jonathan Majors’ Kang is a charismatic, intense baddy and visually awesome, but the threat he represents is too abstract. Review @CNET on Feb. 14. pic.twitter.com/42bDJobRgc — Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is the most mature installment of the franchise. Driven by emotion, it opens Phase 5 with exciting new action set pieces and sets the stage for the rest of the Multiverse Saga. Equal balance heart, humor, and excitement! Majors is a standout as Kang! pic.twitter.com/cmNZo5u9Wq — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) February 7, 2023

After a frustratingly rough act 1, #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania finally gets going, only to end where this story should’ve began. While the external stakes are clear & weighty, emotional drive felt slight (and levity even lighter). That said, Jonathan Majors rules. pic.twitter.com/qpZeKTgdUd — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 7, 2023

Reading these, both good, bad, and in-between, it’s important to remember that post-premiere tweets are generally instant, visceral reactions, sometimes tailored just to get interaction. So trust them, but also be wary. More considered, nuanced thoughts will come with the Quantumania reviews, which will be out next week.

Still, these early reactions do make it seem like director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness found a way to take that humor and heart we love from the first two Ant-Man movies and fit it into a multiverse jumping sci-fi adventure, which fans have come to love thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is off to a strong start. Next up, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May.

Co-starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, Katy O’Brian, and William Jackson Harper—plus Bill Murray as Lord Krylar—Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania opens in theaters February 17.





