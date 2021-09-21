António Guterres ‘sounds the alarm’ over global inequalities in UN speech

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Julian Borger World affairs editor
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The United Nations secretary general has warned that the world is “on the edge of an abyss and moving in the wrong direction” in an urgent and sometimes angry address to the world’s leaders at the UN general assembly (Unga).

António Guterres painted a stark picture of unsustainable inequalities, runaway climate change and feckless leadership.

“I’m here to sound the alarm. The world must wake up,” Guterres said.

He pointed to the current gross inequalities in the global distribution of vaccines, with large majorities in the rich world already vaccinated while over 90% of Africans were still waiting for their first dose.

“This is a moral indictment of the state of our world. It is an obscenity,” the secretary general said. He talked about vast disparities in wealth that saw “billionaires joyride into space while millions go hungry”, side by side with the retreat of democracy.

“We are seeing an explosion in seizures of powers by force. Military coups are back,” he said. When democracies fail to deliver the basic needs of their people, Guterres added: “It provides oxygen for easy fixes, silver solutions and conspiracy theories”.

It is customary for secretaries general to urge the leaders gathered in New York for Unga to do better for their people. Guterres has scolded them before, but this year’s speech from the green marble podium was particularly bleak.

On the climate emergency, Guterres said the world was sleepwalking to disaster, noting that if all coal power stations planned around the world become operational, the planet’s average temperature will rise by well over 2C.

“This is a planetary emergency,” he said. “We are on the edge of an abyss – and moving in the wrong direction. Our world has never been more threatened, or more divided.”

Without naming the US and China, he said their superpower rivalry threatened any hope of progress in addressing the world’s problems.

“It will be impossible to address the dramatic economic and development challenges, while the world’s two largest economies are at odds with each other,” he said. “I feel our world is slipping towards two different sets of economic trade, financial and technological rules, two divergent approaches in the development of artificial intelligence, and ultimately, the risk of different military and geopolitical strategies, and this is a recipe for trouble. It will be far less predictable than the cold war.”

“To restore trust, and inspire hope, we need cooperation, we need dialogue, we need understanding,” the secretary general said, but little if anything in the litany of disastrous problems and bad choices he laid out suggested that any of those virtues would be on display in the coming few days in New York.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The race to vaccinate: why Africa is struggling to get Covid jabs

    Vaccines were promoted as a silver bullet to end the pandemic, the path to finally beating Covid-19.

  • Latest parliamentary win by Putin's United Russia has been years in the manufacturing

    Vladimir Putin's anti-opposition tactics helped pull off the parliamentary win. Alexey Druzhinin/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Vladimir Putin’s ruling United Russia party defied economic concerns and a recent slump in support to retain a parliamentary majority – to the surprise of almost no one. The official tally announced by Russia’s Central Election Commission on Sept. 20, 2021, was met with immediate skepticism. The three-day vote has been plagued with allegations of poll violations,

  • Google plans to buy office space in New York City for $2.1 billion

    The deal for St. John's Terminal site in New York City, expected to open by mid-2023, will complete in the first quarter of next year, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in a blog post on Tuesday. The announcement comes nearly a month after the company's top boss, Sundar Pichai, told employees in an email that Google was extending its voluntary return-to-office policy through January due to rising cases of COVID-19 variant Delta. The new investment "builds upon our existing plans to invest more than $250 million this year in our New York campus presence," Porat said.

  • Taliban expand economic team as Afghan crisis deepens

    Nooruddin Azizi, a businessman from Panjshir province north of Kabul, was named as acting minister of commerce and industry and would start work immediately, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference. Azizi joins the acting finance minister and minister for economic affairs, both of whom were announced previously, in a team facing a daunting task.

  • At the U.N., Biden makes a bid to repair strained alliances

    "We will lead on all the greatest challenges of our time from Covid to climate, peace and security, human dignity and human rights, but we will not go it alone," he said Tuesday.

  • Biden announces plan to combat extreme heat caused by climate change

    The Biden administration on Monday morning announced an interagency plan to deal with the effects of frequent extreme heat waves caused by global warming.

  • 'We will be back on the streets': Greta Thunberg urges fellow youth activists to take part in global climate strike

    Youth activists such as Thunberg are again demanding world leaders take urgent action to tackle the climate crisis.

  • Biden administration makes extreme heat rules to protect workers, expands cooling programs

    Responding to intense heat waves that gripped the U.S. this summer, the Biden administration is increasing protections for workers, elderly and kids.

  • Global protest seeks to turn up heat on leaders over climate

    Youth activists are hoping to turn up the heat on governments Friday with the first large-scale international protest against climate change in six months. Greta Thunberg and fellow activists said Monday they plan to stage demonstrations in cities around the world, weeks before leaders gather for a U.N. summit in Glasgow. “It has been a very, very strange year and a half with this pandemic, but of course, the climate crisis has not disappeared,” Thunberg told reporters.

  • Climate change: The world awaits India's net zero emission deadline

    India has given no clarity on how and when it plans to meet its net zero emission target.

  • Here are the biggest climate pieces of Democrats' spending plan

    From clean energy incentives to green jobs training, here's what climate spending could pay for.

  • 3 Climate Change Stocks to Consider Buying Now

    These best-in-class stocks should get long-term boosts from rising average temperatures, greater demand for water, and power outages increasing in frequency and duration.

  • Fact that one-third of US was hit with extreme weather event this summer is a red flag: Energy Secretary

    Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Monday, extreme weather events this summer have elevated the urgency with which the Biden administration tackles the climate crisis.

  • Explainer-Why are BMW and Daimler being sued over climate change?

    German activists have filed a lawsuit against automakers BMW and Daimler for refusing to tighten carbon emissions goals, the first time German citizens have sued private companies for exacerbating climate change. The lawsuit from the heads of Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), is similar to one being lined up for Volkswagen by the heads of Greenpeace's Germany division in collaboration with Fridays for Future activist Clara Mayer and an unidentified landowner.

  • Biden takes action on heat protection after U.S. sees hottest summer on record

    The White House announced a slew of actions Monday, including the start of a rule-making process at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), to protect American workers from extreme heat. Driving the news: The U.S. just had its hottest summer on record, with triple-digit-temperatures killing hundreds in the Pacific Northwest and exposing outdoor workers to dangerous conditions. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSc

  • A billionaire wants to build a utopia in the US desert. Seems like this could go wrong

    The architects of the proposed 150,000-acre project are scouting the American south-west. They’re already predicting the first residents can move in by 2030 Entrepreneur Marc Lore, left, at a high-tech aviation expo in Hawthorne, California. Lore wants to build a ‘city of the future’ in the desert. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images Welcome to Telosa, a $400bn “city of the future,” according to its founder, the billionaire Marc Lore. The city doesn’t exist yet, nor is it clear which s

  • Exclusive: Investors call for governments to toughen climate accounting - letter

    Investors managing more than $2.5 trillion have called on governments to compel companies and auditors to file financial accounts aligned with the world's net zero emissions target, a letter seen by Reuters showed. Writing to UK climate czar Alok Sharma ahead of the next round of global climate talks in Glasgow in November, the group said doing so was crucial to clarify the financial impact of climate change and give an incentive to invest accordingly. Governments should mandate a requirement for companies to make clear the financial consequences of a net-zero pathway and for auditors to call out where companies have failed to do so, the investor group said in the Sept. 14 letter.

  • Biden Administration Faces Critical Moment Ahead of Climate Talks

    Over the last month, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rose and the U.S. made its rocky departure from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden has sought to turn the nation’s attention back to climate change, repeatedly warning America that the clock is ticking. In the last two weeks alone, the Department of Energy announced that the country could be generating 40% of the nation’s electricity from solar in the next 15 years. On Sept. 17, the White House announced with the European Union a joint commitment to cut emissions from methane, a potent greenhouse gas, by nearly a third by 2030.

  • UN climate talks: Faint progress on money, none on pollution

    Opening pocketbooks wider to fight climate change? World leaders made “faint signs of progress” on the financial end of fighting climate change in a special United Nations feet-to-the-fire meeting Monday, but they didn't commit to more crucial cuts in emissions of the heat-trapping gases that cause global warming. Leaders said they had hope for promised “good news" coming Tuesday from U.S. President Joe Biden when he speaks at the U.N. Biden is expected to talk about America helping poorer countries develop cleaner energy and cope with climate change’s worsening harms.

  • Study: Climate Change causing high 'psychological distress' among teens and young adults

    A recent international study concluded that young people are experiencing “high levels of psychological distress” from climate change and governmental inaction on the growing crisis.