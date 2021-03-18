Ant, Vanguard-Backed Robo Adviser Hits 1 Million Users in China

Lulu Yilun Chen

(Bloomberg) --

The robo-adviser service backed by Vanguard Group Inc. and Ant Group Co. has reached one million users, hitting a key milestone as the U.S. mutual fund giant bets its success in China on the joint venture.

BangNiTou, which means “help you invest,” has become the most popular fund investment advisory service in China based on user number, the company said. Its 800 yuan ($123) minimum investment requirement helped attract user interest since it started in April last year.

Vanguard announced this month that it would give up its stand-alone fund strategy, shifting resources to the joint venture for a bigger slice of China’s $3.2 trillion mutual fund sector. BangNiTou recommends a portfolio selected from 6,000 mutual funds, after assessing the user’s risk appetite and investment horizon.

China’s robo-ad­vi­sory market is expected to reach $1.1 trillion in 2027, according to Research and Markets. Traditional financial institutions and a slew of fintech startups are gearing up to grab market share, including state-backed giants such as Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

Assets under management for BangNiTou jumped 60% to 6.9 billion yuan as the end of February from the end of last year, a person familiar with the matter has said.

“China’s robo-advisory industry is still at an early stage. However, there is significant potential for rapid growth,” said Huang Hao, president of Ant’s digital finance business group.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Greece sees high demand for 30-year bond, to ease debt costs

    Greece on Wednesday raised 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) in a 30-year government bond sale that saw high demand and is aimed at improving the country’s debt profile during the pandemic. The government is hoping to take advantage of current low interest rates to improve Greece’s debt sustainability and offset some of the impact of the pandemic on the public finances. It was Greece's first 30-year bond issue since 2007.

  • Lennar to spin-off some non-core units, form a rental housing venture

    The move sent the U.S. homebuilder's shares up by nearly 11% in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Lennar's focus on its core homebuilding business comes as housing has been one of the persistent bright spots throughout the coronavirus-driven recession and mortgage rates are hovering near historic lows of around 3%, boosting buyer affordability. "We (are focusing) on driving higher returns with less noise in our numbers from lumpy profits," Lennar Chairman Stuart Miller said, adding that this would "increase visibility for the capital markets" into its core operation.

  • Biggest India Fund Goes Long Cash After Jump in Rates Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- The turmoil in bonds that’s recently roiled asset classes worldwide has prompted India’s biggest fund manager to hold more cash.SBI Funds Management Pvt. is deploying funds in the overnight repo markets, Rajeev Radhakrishnan, head of fixed income, said in an interview earlier this week. The $63 billion asset manager has also been reducing duration in its debt funds.The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stressed Wednesday that the central bank won’t raise interest rates until the U.S. economy shows tangible evidence it has fully healed from Covid-19.Some money managers turned wary of taking big positions in fixed-income in recent weeks, amid speculation that vaccine progress could add to inflationary pressure. In India’s case, higher oil prices are a particular risk given the country relies heavily on imports. A record government borrowing program has also pushed up yields.“In such a volatile situation, we’ll continue with this strategy and take our time to redeploy the cash,” Radhakrishnan said. The shift was already underway earlier this year. The latest factsheet shows that SBI’s Dynamic Bond Fund’s cash holding rose to 32.5% as of the end of January, compared with 8.4% at the end of June.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil falls a fifth day lower after U.S. stockpile build

    Oil prices dropped for a fifth day on Thursday after official data showed a sustained rise in U.S. crude and fuel inventories, while the ever-present pandemic clouded the demand outlook. Brent crude was down 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $67.88 a barrel by 0119 GMT after dropping by 0.6% on Wednesday. U.S. oil was also down 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $64.48 a barrel, having fallen 0.3% the previous session.

  • Double-Dip Recession Beckons for Covid Outperformer New Zealand

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand, a star performer in the battle against Covid-19, is facing the prospect of a double-dip recession as the impact of its closed border on the vital tourism industry hits home.The economy contracted 1.0% in the final three months of 2020, data showed Thursday in Wellington, and some economists are tipping it will shrink further in the current quarter. The wobble follows a V-shaped recovery from a first-half slump as the nation successfully eliminated community transmission of the virus.Now some of the stringent restrictions New Zealand employed to combat the pandemic, propelling it to the top of Bloomberg’s global Covid resilience rankings, are hindering growth. Tourism, once the country’s biggest foreign exchange earner, is reeling from a lack of overseas visitors. While a travel corridor with Australia is on the cards, there is little prospect of the border reopening more widely this year.The sustainability of New Zealand’s recovery had been questioned in light of the border closure, minor Covid outbreaks in largest city Auckland, and the slow distribution of vaccines. Six of 18 economists surveyed by Bloomberg tipped a contraction in the fourth quarter while the Reserve Bank last month projected zero growth, saying that ongoing uncertainty is expected to constrain business investment and household spending.“There will still be bumps in the recovery as long as you continue to have Covid-19 out there,” said Diana Mousina, senior economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. “We have to wait probably another year until the vaccine is rolled out to stop seeing some of this up-and-down or zig-zag movement.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The unexpected contraction in 4Q GDP highlights a dilemma economies across the world are set to face in 2021 -- what comes after the post-lockdown rebound has run its course? For this small economy, domestic virus elimination and substantive stimulus -- both monetary and fiscal -- probably won’t be sufficient to end a post-rebound economic lull until the global vaccination roll-out enables a re-opening of international borders.”-- James McIntyre, economistThe New Zealand dollar shrugged off the negative GDP print as traders focused on the still positive outlook. The currency was little changed at 72.45 U.S. cents at 1.03 p.m. in Wellington.After a 13.9% surge in the third quarter, the economy is just 0.9% smaller than it was before the onset of the pandemic.“The slight technical recession is more like turbulence after a massive aerial maneuver,” said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank Ltd. in Auckland. “It’s important to look forward. Vaccine rollouts and talks of a travel bubble with Australia should support solid growth into 2022.”The central bank has slashed interest rates and embarked on quantitative easing and term lending programs to drive down borrowing costs. That’s put a rocket under the housing market, with prices soaring to fresh records. The government is preparing a package of measures to rein in speculators, which it is expected to announce next week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Artisan International: “One of our Weakest Q4 Contributors is Alibaba (BABA)”

    Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, a high value-added investment management firm, published its ‘Artisan International Fund’ fourth quarter 2020 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 8.87% was recorded by its Investor Class: ARTIX, 8.90% by its Advisor Class: APDIX, and 8.92% by its Institutional Class: APHIX, in the […]

  • Bill Gross Says He Made $10 Million Betting Against GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- It wasn’t just retail traders who cashed in big during the GameStop Corp. stock mania. A legendary billionaire investor made a minor killing shorting the shares.Bill Gross, the erstwhile bond king and co-founder of Pacific Investment Management Co., said in an interview Tuesday on Bloomberg Television that he made about $10 million betting against the video game retailer’s shares.But the trade didn’t go off without a hitch.“I got in too early,” said Gross. “I was in the hole by about $10 million.” But he stuck with it to sell at a profit.GameStop stock, for months among the most heavily shorted on the New York Stock Exchange, surged more than 1,700% from Jan. 1 through Jan. 27 as a legion of Reddit users piled on, forcing bearish traders to scramble for shares and brokers to take the highly unusual step of curbing trading.Amid that mania, Gross took a shot to bet against the shares: “I got in with options like a good Robinhood trader, I guess.”He’s not done yet.“I’m still selling call options at $250 and $300,” said Gross. “I think this is the perfect opportunity for options sellers, not buyers, to take advantage.”Gross was largely known for his bond bets after four decades at Pimco, which he built into one of the world’s largest asset managers. For years he generated industry-leading returns as manager of the Pimco Total Return Fund and in 2013 the firm’s assets approached $2 trillion. He was ousted though a year later after feuding with his Pimco partners over strategy, succession and managerial control.Gross then joined Janus Henderson Group Plc as a money manager, switching his focus from pursuing relative return against a benchmark to an unconstrained strategy. The aim was to achieve positive results no matter the market conditions, but it didn’t work out. Returns were disappointing and Gross retired in March 2019.Gross continues to comment on central bank policy and deficits and speculate in the bond markets with his personal fortune.Read more: Bill Gross says he’s short TreasuriesHe said he was short coming into the Treasuries selloff of recent weeks that took the 10-year yield to a one-year high above 1.6%. He also continues to bet against 10-year futures and the long bond. The investor predicts a jump in inflation ahead that will give Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “pause” about the central bank’s current lower-for-longer policy.“Inflation, you know, currently below 2% now is not going be below 2% in the next few months,” Gross said. “I see a 3% to 4% number ahead of us.(Updates with Gross views on inflation in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Food-Ordering Software Firm Olo Jumps After $450 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Olo Inc., the food-ordering software company whose board members include Shake Shack Inc. founder Danny Meyer, climbed 39% in its trading debut Wednesday after raising $450 million in an initial public offering.The New York-based company sold 18 million shares for $25 each on Tuesday after marketing them for $20 to $22, a range it had earlier elevated from $16 to $18. Olo’s shares opened at $32 and closed at $34.75 in New York, giving it a market value of $4.93 billion.The company’s software powers loyalty programs and allows restaurants to manage orders and set customized menus, according to its website. Olo, whose name is derived from “online ordering,” partnered with Uber Technologies Inc. in 2019 to allow consumers to place Uber Eats orders directly into restaurants’ systems, according to an earlier statement.Olo’s customers include restaurant chains such as Five Guys Holdings Inc., California Pizza Kitchen Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Inc.Like other businesses with a hand in food delivery, Olo has surged during the coronavirus pandemic. After losing $8.3 million on $51 million in revenue in 2019, Olo had net income of $3 million on $98 million in revenue last year, according to its filings.Grubhub Inc. shares have fallen from a peak in October but remain up 61% in the past year. DoorDash Inc. soared 78% in its trading debut in December. Its shares are still up 31% from its IPO price.”When the pandemic hit, Olo was ready,” said Morad Elhafed, general partner at Olo-investor Battery Ventures.Olo will continue to benefit from changes to the restaurant industry as the pandemic ebbs, Elhafed predicted. “The restaurant industry is resilient,” he said. “I don’t think we’re going back to wanting to wait in line.”Olo was founded in 2005 as a text-message food-ordering service. It received a $40 million investment from the Raine Group in 2016 and $18 million from Tiger Global Management in 2019, according to company statements. Raine Group will remain Olo’s biggest shareholder after the listing and will have 27% of the voting power, according to the filings. Other investors include RRE Ventures and Raqtinda Investments.Meyer, chief executive officer of Union Square Hospitality Group, owns about 1.1% of Olo’s Class B shares, the filings show.Olo’s offering was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Royal Bank of Canada. The shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol OLO.(Updates with investor’s comment in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japan households amass record financial assets as COVID-19 crimps spending

    Japanese households' financial assets hit a fresh record near 2 quadrillion yen last year, half of which was in cash and bank deposits, in a sign the coronavirus pandemic encouraged them to save rather than spend. The balance of financial assets held by households rose 2.9% from a year earlier to a record 1,948 trillion yen ($17.85 trillion) as of the end of December, Bank of Japan data showed on Wednesday. Of the total, 1,056 trillion yen was in cash and deposits, as curbs to prevent the spread of the virus kept consumers at home and away from shops and outdoor activities, the data showed.

  • Exclusive: Investors value China's Ant Group at over $200 billion after IPO halt - sources

    Some of Ant Group's global investors have valued the Chinese fintech firm at over $200 billion based on its 2020 performance, said people with knowledge of the matter, offering a more sober estimate after the shelving of its IPO and forced restructuring. The number is about a third above Ant's valuation after its last fundraising in 2018 when it emerged as the world's most-valuable unlisted tech firm, yet is far below the $315 billion it touted for what was set to be the world's largest IPO. Investor hopes for a huge windfall crashed when regulatory scrutiny scuppered the $37 billion initial public offering (IPO) days ahead of Ant's November listing.

  • Chad Johnson recruits Kenny Golladay, Riley Reiff to Bengals

    A Cincinnati Bengals legend is helping the team recruit key free agents.

  • As border crisis deepens, Biden official blames Trump’s ‘four years of mismanagement’

    Surge in unaccompanied children crossing the border presents ‘undoubtedly difficult’ challenges, DHS secretary Mayorkas tells Congress

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • The Patriots spent $137 million on the opening day of free agency in an eyebrow-raising bonanza

    The Patriots have been the biggest spenders in NFL free agency, bolstering a roster that went a disappointing 7-9 last year.

  • S&P ends lower as investors eye Fed meeting

    The S&P retreated but the Nasdaq eked out a gain in a choppy session Tuesday as investors anxiously awaited the result of the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. Fears about rising interest rates and an overheating economy have investors fixated on the Fed’s meeting, where policymakers are likely to raise economic forecasts but repeat their pledge to remain accommodative. Vespula Capital President Jeff Tomasulo: “To me, they’re really focusing on the Fed, right. That’s what we have today, tomorrow, and I think there are still a little shockwaves from interest rates.”Investors bought tech stocks and sold recent winners like energy and financial stocks, dragging the Dow down four-tenth percent and S&P 500 two-tenth percent. The Nasdaq shed some of its earlier momentum but a rise in Apple helped lift the index a tenth percent. Apple shares gained 1% after Evercore ISI hiked its price target on the iPhone maker’s shares. Also boosting the Nasdaq: shares of Starbucks rose 2%. BTIG upgraded the coffeehouse chain to “buy” from “neutral,” citing strong sales and earnings outlook. Ford was the S&P 500’s second biggest decliner, falling 5%. The automaker announced a $2 billion convertible debt deal.

  • Al Gore says every American should be automatically registered to vote amid growing alarm over GOP voter suppression measures

    Fomer VP says ballot restrictions are ‘naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and Indigenous votes’

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot oppose voting restrictions in their home state Georgia

    Civil rights organisations say the legislation will possibly curb turnout from Democratic Black voters

  • Covid: Bahraini prince takes AstraZeneca vaccine on Everest trip

    Nepal's drug regulators launched investigation after a Bahraini royal brought in AstraZeneca doses.

  • Trans teenage girl implores Congress to pass Equality Act as Republicans call it a ‘war on women’

    Teenager commended for her testimony in which she asked to just be able to live her life