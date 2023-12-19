Antarctic explorer celebrates 68th birthday at bottom of world

Imagine celebrating your 68th birthday in sub-zero temperatures at the bottom of the world.

Ex-Royal Marine Dave Thomas, from Seven Sisters in Neath Port Talbot, is also aiming to set a new Guinness World Record.

He could soon become the oldest person to ski unsupported from Hercules Inlet, in West Antarctica, to the South Pole.

Dave needs to travel more than 20km (12 miles) a day to complete his challenge within 55 days.

He has been joined by his friend of 30 years, Alan Chambers MBE, for the scientific polar expedition featuring a 1,150km sled-haul.

The intrepid duo, who are conducting a number of scientific experiments along the way, expect to reach the halfway point on or around Christmas Day.

Dave and Alan are also fundraising for The Royal Marines Charity with the aim of flying the charity's flag at the bottom of the world no later than 14 January.

They have had "some amazing days of brilliant and incredibly bright sunshine, surrounded by 360 degrees of reflecting UV off the snow that can be brutal on the vision even with our expensive goggles", said Dave.

"We have had days that have been a cloudy, snowless whiteout when it's been difficult to locate the horizon or any features to aid navigation; so reliance and concentration on compass is essential.

"Our daily routine - up at 5am, breakfast, melt around 10kg of snow for flasks for hydration, set off around 07:30, travel until 17:30 with breaks to feed/hydrate, another 10Kg of snow to melt for food and overnight, sleep as best we can in 24hrs of daylight - get up repeat!"