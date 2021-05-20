Antarctica gives birth to world's largest iceberg

Handout photo of the largest iceberg currently afloat in the world
Steve Gorman
·2 min read

By Steve Gorman

(Reuters) -A giant slab of ice bigger than the Spanish island of Majorca has sheared off from the frozen edge of Antarctica into the Weddell Sea, becoming the largest iceberg afloat in the world, the European Space Agency said on Wednesday.

The newly calved berg, designated A-76 by scientists, was spotted in recent satellite images captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, the space agency said in a statement posted on its website with a photo of the enormous, oblong ice sheet.

Its surface area spans 4,320 square km (1,668 square miles) and measures 175 km (106 miles) long by 25 km (15 miles) wide.

By comparison, Spain's tourist island of Majorca in the Mediterranean occupies 3,640 square km (1,405 square miles). The U.S. state of Rhode Island is smaller still, with a land mass of just 2,678 square km (1,034 square miles).

The enormity of A-76, which broke away from Antarctica's Ronne Ice Shelf, ranks as the largest existing iceberg on the planet, surpassing the now second-place A-23A, about 3,380 square km (1,305 square miles) in size and also floating in the Weddell Sea.

Another massive Antarctic iceberg that had threatened a penguin-populated island off the southern tip of South America has since lost much of its mass and broken into pieces, scientists said earlier this year.

A-76 was first detected by the British Antarctic Survey and confirmed by the Maryland-based U.S. National Ice Center using imagery from Copernicus Sentinel-1, consisting of two polar-orbiting satellites.

The Ronne Ice Shelf near the base of the Antarctic Peninsula is one of the largest of several enormous floating sheets of ice that connect to the continent's landmass and extend out into surrounding seas.

Periodic calving of large chunks of those shelves is part of a natural cycle, and the breaking off of A-76, which is likely to split into two or three pieces soon, is not linked to climate change, said Ted Scambos, a research glaciologist at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Scambos said the Ronne and another vast ice shelf, the Ross, have "behaved in a stable, quasi-periodic fashion" over the past century or more. Because the ice was already floating in the sea before dislodging from the coast, its break-away does not raise ocean levels, he told Reuters by email.

Some ice shelves along the Antarctic peninsula, farther from the South Pole, have undergone rapid disintegration in recent years, a phenomenon scientists believe may be related to global warming, according to the U.S. National Snow & Ice Data Center.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • Scientists now believe Antarctica is headed for a climate-change tipping point by 2060

    By 2100, sea level could be rising more than 10 times faster than today without a steep cur in carbon emissions.

  • New early warning signals alert of Greenland Ice Sheet tipping point

    Experts say that the Greenland Ice Sheet could entirely melt by the year 3000, which would have far-reaching impacts on the global climate.

  • SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Justice Thomas remembers 'rapid' RBG

    In her last years on the Supreme Court, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg moved slowly. In a new, short remembrance for The Supreme Court Historical Society, Thomas says Ginsburg’s “efficiency became a source of humorous banter as well as a thing of legend" among her colleagues. Ginsburg described herself as “Rapid Ruth” when it came to opinion writing.

  • Spain to lift suspension of AstraZeneca vaccine for second dose in people under 60

    Spain will allow people under age 60 who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine to receive their second inoculation either with the AstraZeneca drug or with Pfizer Inc's vaccine, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday. Until now, those who had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine were in limbo because the government suspended that vaccine in March, for people under 60, due to blood-clot concerns. The new policy will affect about 1.5 million Spaniards who have already received their first AstraZeneca dose.

  • Lebanese acting FM steps down over remarks on Gulf Arabs, IS

    Lebanon’s acting foreign minister stepped down on Wednesday amid a diplomatic row with Gulf Arab countries after he suggested in a TV interview this week that they had provided backing to extremists, helping the rise of the Islamic State group. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait summoned Lebanese ambassadors in their capitals to protest Charbel Wehbe's remarks during an interview with Alhurra news channel. In the interview late Monday, Wehbe said that “friendship and brotherhood countries” brought Islamic State militants to Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

  • You actress Jenna Ortega will play Wednesday Addams on new Netflix series

    The streaming service announced the casting on, appropriately enough, Wednesday.

  • The Best Movies on Netflix

    With streamer catalogues booming, there’s no better time to explore for old favorites and new discoveries. Netflix’s roster of older releases and its growing volume of original programming both provide reliable sources of entertainment during these times. With new blockbusters continuing to shift their release dates, Netflix offers the chance to experience some of the […]

  • Missourians should vote on a gas tax hike. Then lawmakers should do what voters say

    Why are our roads and bridges in such bad shape? Missouri has one of the lowest gas taxes in the nation.

  • Brazil's Manaus flooded by rising Amazon rivers

    Across the Brazilian state of Amazonas, more than 400-thousand people have been affected by flooding.Heavy rains in the Amazon rainforest have caused rivers to rise to near record levels.The streets of the state capital Manaus were under water on Monday - a city that has already seen so much devastation this year from the global health crisis.Now, the homes of almost 5,000 families are in danger. Further up the Amazon River, small riverside towns like Anama have been totally submerged.One local resident attempted to salvage his belongings from his wooden home.He said he had nowhere to keep his things.He's just one of thousands of people who've been forced to evacuate.Ezi Marques is the civil defence coordinator:"The city is 100% flooded, we are expecting a record flooding, more than in 2015 which was the biggest one here. This is because of the increase in water level and monitoring (changes), it will be a record flooding."Environmental researchers say climate change has led to extreme weather patterns, with some years, like this one, seeing particularly heavy rains and others seeing very dry weather.The deforestation of the Amazon may also contribute to long-term changes but does not impact rainfall year to year, researchers say.Rainforest destruction has surged since Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January 2019.

  • Incredible video shows how stars are born

    You probably don’t think about stars all that often. Sure, the world revolves around one of them but other than the Sun we don’t really have a nice close-up view of any others. As far as stars go, the Sun is pretty great, and it’s the reason life on this planet is able to exist …

  • Spain, Morocco square off after 8,000 migrants arrive by sea

    Spain deployed its military to the Moroccan border Tuesday and expelled nearly half of the thousands of migrants who jumped fences or swam onto European soil over two days after Rabat loosened border controls amid a deepening diplomatic spat. Overwhelmed soldiers separated the adults from the young and carried children in their arms while Red Cross workers helped an endless trickle of migrants who were emerging from the water shivering and exhausted. The sudden influx of migrants has fueled the diplomatic spat between Rabat and Madrid over the disputed Western Sahara region and created a humanitarian crisis for Ceuta, the Spanish city of 85,000 in North Africa on the Mediterranean Sea, separated from Morocco by a double-wide, 10-meter (32-feet) fence.

  • Reversing Trump, Buttigieg reinstates local hiring program

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday reinstated an Obama-era pilot program that aims to aid minority and disadvantaged people by ensuring local hiring for public works construction projects, reversing a decision by the Trump administration. The bridge project was launched under the local hiring rules that Buttigieg is bringing back. “We know this can work because it worked right here,” Buttigieg said.

  • Ready for a COVID booster shot? Pfizer CEO says one may be needed in 8-12 months

    The announcement offers a clearer update from a previous estimate that said boosters may be needed within six to 12 months.

  • Court declares Texas man innocent after DNA cleared him

    A Houston man who had been convicted in a 2010 fatal stabbing but was later eliminated as the killer by DNA evidence was declared innocent on Wednesday by Texas’ highest criminal court. The ruling by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals came after a new analysis of DNA found on the victim’s fingernails pointed to Lydell Grant’s innocence. Grant was convicted in the death of 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn, who was stabbed outside a Houston bar.

  • Hackers targeted SolarWinds earlier than previously known

    The hackers who carried out the massive SolarWinds intrusion were in the software company's system as early as January 2019, months earlier than previously known, the company's top official said Wednesday. The SolarWinds hack, which was first reported last December and which U.S. officials have linked to the Russian government, is one in a series of major breaches that has prompted a major cybersecurity focus from the Biden administration.

  • NHL clears Blues, Golden Knights after virus testing errors

    The NHL said it had investigated multiple positive COVID-19 test results from the Blues and Vegas Golden Knights from the same laboratory. The announcement came only hours before Game 2 between St. Louis and Colorado in Denver on Wednesday night.

  • Zombie Fires Are a Strange, Rare Phenomenon That Is Threatening the Environment

    These blazes smolder underground for months, long after the surface flames are gone. Then, they reemerge with a vengeance.

  • Berlin Zoo Says its Young Polar Bear's Parents Are Siblings, Clerical Error Led to Breeding Match

    Genetic testing revealed Hertha, a popular polar bear at Tierpark Berlin Zoo in Germany, is the daughter of two siblings

  • New Dodger Yoshi Tsutsugo, once a star in Japan, out to fix what's failed him in MLB

    Signed after being released by the Tampa Bay Rays, Yoshi Tsutsugo made his debut in the Dodgers' 9-1 win over Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

  • Chrissy Teigen deal ‘cancelled’ by Bloomingdale’s due to bullying scandal

    Store was ‘hours away’ from making a deal before pulling out