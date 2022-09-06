Antarctica's Florida-sized 'Doomsday Glacier' is 'holding on today by its fingernails,' study says
Warmed by ocean currents, Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier could collapse in a few years causing a sea levels to rise by several feet, researchers say.
From the summer droughts in Texas to the floods in Pakistan, climate change continues to be a problem around the world.
Thwaites Glacier, which is 'holding on by its fingernails,' is warming faster from underneath, putting stress on the ice shelf holding it in place.
Eliza Fletcher went missing Friday morning. Her remains were found Monday. Here's what we know about the disappearance and the arrest of a Memphis man
Ether prices were outperforming on Tuesday after Ethereum completed a first key step in a fundamental upgrade to the blockchain network that underpins the world's second-largest cryptocurrency.
Andriy Onufriyenko / GettyTransitioning away from fossil fuels will mean relying on alternative sources to power our machinery, technology, homes, and vehicles. In many ways, hydrogen-based energy seems like our best bet: It can be made from water, a naturally abundant resource, and its uses run the gamut from agriculture to transportation. But right now, clean hydrogen production relies on a process called electrolysis that splits water into its atomic components of hydrogen and oxygen.Electrol
It’s too soon to declare victory, but Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is on track to navigate the U.S. economy to a soft landing. It requires sustained below-trend output growth, a rebalancing of the labor market via sharply lower job openings coupled with a moderate rise in unemployment, and a large decline in inflation.
For the third time in four days, Fresno set a new record for its high maximum temperature, reaching 107 degrees on Monday.
Indiana will tax student debt relief as income, reflecting similar policies in other U.S. states following the Biden administration's announcement of a forgiveness plan last month. The Indiana Department of Revenue confirmed in an email to the Associated Press Tuesday that residents are required to list their forgiven loans as taxable income per Indiana law. More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt cut or eliminated under President Joe Biden's plan, which is erasing $10,000 in federal student loan debt for individuals with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Tuesday issued a report on the situation in Ukraine including at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) where it has established a presence. This is not sustainable and could lead to increased human error with implications for nuclear safety.
Scientists have captured a first-of-its-kind seafloor mapping near the world’s widest glacier, shrinking at a pace that could raise global sea levels.
When did the Universe first become transparent? It’s a weird question, but an important one. The Universe started off opaque, but became transparent some time after, and remains that way even today. It’s literally why we can see distant objects in the sky, and in a more existential sense that moment of cosmic transparency affected how galaxies behaved, how stars formed, and more. We’re here because of it, and it has profound implications for objects we like to study, so answering the question is
JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan (Reuters) -Canadian police on Monday found one of the suspects in a mass stabbing spree dead while the other suspect, his brother, was still on the run and may be injured, officials said. The brothers Damien and Myles Sanderson are suspected of murdering 10 people and wounding 18 in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Saskatchewan on Sunday, in a country unaccustomed to outbreaks of mass violence. In a manhunt involving hundreds of police officers, Damien Sanderson, 31, was found dead in a grassy area on the James Smith Cree Nation, possibly killed by his brother, who had been previously wanted for violent crimes.
STORY: Footage carried by state-run English language broadcaster CGTN showed roads destroyed by landslides and villagers being evacuated via zipline across rivers on Tuesday (September 6).Early on Wednesday, China Earthquake Networks Center recorded a magnitude 3 aftershock at the epicenter, at a depth of 12 km (7.5 miles).Earthquakes are common in Sichuan, especially in its mountains in the west, a tectonically active area along the eastern boundary of the Qinghai-Tibetan plateau.
One of the most closely watched glaciers in the world could soon melt faster than expected, a shift that could lead to sudden rises in sea levels.
ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 5 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 21:43 In the event of an accident at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), radioactive contamination would primarily affect the south of Ukraine, including Crimea, and then move on to Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania.
Miami-Dade has another shot at a government-funded solution to its storm surge flooding problem.
State-run oil giant Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams' office sent a delegation to the southern border to get "real answers" about the busing of migrants from Texas to the Big Apple.
IAEA inspectors visited Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant, saying they wanted to "prevent a nuclear accident" after repeated shelling nearby.
Evacuations are being ordered near Big Bear as a brush fire spreads to 200 acres and threatens homes.