Antares Sees Private Credit Funding Bigger Deals: Milken Update

(Bloomberg) -- The Milken Institute Global Conference continues in Beverly Hills, California, bringing together investors, dealmakers, power brokers and celebrities to discuss markets and megatrends. Academics, sports stars, entrepreneurs and politicians among the thousands coming to the Beverly Hilton for the event, which runs through Wednesday.

The famed gathering, in its 25th year, has outlined its focus as the power of connection, celebrating “the forces that bring us together while confronting the issues that keep us apart.” It’s a fitting theme for a world jolted by war in Ukraine just as the highest inflation in decades raises the specter of recession and the dregs of a global pandemic refuse to disappear.

Speakers for panels scheduled today include Anne Walsh of Guggenheim Partners on private credit; Mikhail Khodorkovsky and Steven Mnuchin on what’s next for Russia and Ukraine; MSNBC’s Rashida Jones on the future of news media; and Barry Sternlicht of Starwood Capital Group on the red-hot real estate markets.

Antares Sees Private Credit Handling Bigger Deals (12:55 p.m. ET)

As more money pours into the wider private credit market, firms will have the fire power to underwrite bigger deals and take market share from the leveraged loan market, says Antares Capital Chief Executive Officer Timothy Lyne.

“Some of the deals in the leveraged loan market in the $1 billion to $1.5 billion range are going to go to the private credit market, and at the same time, private credit managers are raising larger funds that will allow them to finance larger transactions,” Lyne said during a panel discussion at the Milken conference.

The multibillion-dollar unitranche market, which blends elements of loans and unsecured credit, is set to grow unabated, he said. “I absolutely believe the mega-tranche trend will continue and we’re going to see more of them,” he said. Antares itself led a $3.4 billion unitranche financing for Galway Insurance last year to partly fund the takeover of MAI Capital Management.

Deutsche Bank Expects Japan to Go Shopping for U.S. Deals (12:41 p.m. ET)

Japan could ramp up its deal activity in the U.S. this year, according to Deutsche Bank’s global head of investment banking coverage and advisory.

Drew Goldman told the Milken conference he’s expecting “some surprise investment on a large scale” in the form of mergers and acquisitions. Japanese companies “have a lot of cash and a history of investing in the U.S.,” Goldman said.

Venture Capital Gives Minorities a Slow Welcome (12:28 p.m. ET)

Venture capitalists are backing more minorities in technology and Silicon Valley, but the changes are “still too slow,” SVB Financial Group Chief Executive Officer Greg Becker said Tuesday.

“You’re not going to see a dramatic change” without limited partners calling on venture capitalists and other sources of funding for early-stage companies to shift their priorities, Becker said during a panel discussion held as part of the Milken conference.

Becker said investors have become more aware of environmental, social and governance issues. In the past year, shareholders have secured surprising victories, including a vote engineered by a small activist investor that landed it two Exxon Mobil Corp. board seats.

