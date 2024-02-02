Antelope high school opens hub to help students find careers in media and construction

Graduating high school can be an uncertain and anxiety-ridden time for young adults. After graduation, they’re often on their own for the first time, asking themselves: What do I do with my life now?

This is where Center High School in Antelope hopes to give students direction.

The Career Technical Center, which opened Thursday, will house classes on media communication and residential construction, providing students new opportunities for career development.

“This gives them a place to start thinking about as a career field,” said Mike Jordan, director of curriculum, instruction and special education for Center Joint United School District. “Maybe they’ll start in it and stay their whole career. Maybe not, but at least it’s a start.”

This project was funded by Measure N in 2008, which allows schools to build new facilitates to reduce student overcrowding and increase access to computers and technology. Jordan said the grant’s required to build courses to train students for “high wage jobs.”

These courses will be offered to Center High School sophomore, junior and senior students.

At the information technology building, courses include web design, social media programming and design. Students will be taught how to create a social media app, web design, basic programming and video broadcasting. Students will have access to sound boards to mix audio and professional lighting equipment.

Pathways for jobs ‘right up the street’

For students interested in another career path, construction courses will offer students the ability to earn national certifications to assist on job sites.

In California, construction workers earn around $40,000 annually, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Associated General Contractors of America emphasized the need to hire more construction workers in a 2018 study, which found that 78% of construction companies are struggling to hire workers.

“They’re just building like crazy up there (in Roseville),” said Jordan. “So our kids could get into this construction pathway and there’s jobs just right up the street.”

As the program develops, Jordan said the school will job shadowing and collaborations with local community colleges.

“These programs are so good for our kids,” said Jordan. “This gives them some early ideas, early information and early choices that they can follow so they don’t feel so lost on their path.”