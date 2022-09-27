Antelope man arrested in Marysville on drug charges

Sep. 27—Police arrested a 59-year-old Antelope man in Marysville on Friday night after allegedly being found to be in possession of drugs, a loaded gun and more than $50,000 in cash, officials said Monday.

According to the Marysville Police Department, Stewart Arthur Wakefield, 59, of Antelope, was stopped at about 9:23 p.m. on Friday night after he was observed to be driving "erratic and unsafe" on the E Street Bridge. The department said officers were around the area as part of a DUI enforcement detail as part of the California Highway Patrol Cannabis Tax Fund Grant.

"Officers determined Wakefield was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance," officials said in a statement. "A search of Wakefield and his vehicle revealed just under 22 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a concealed loaded .38 caliber revolver, and nearly $52,000 in cash."

As a result, Wakefield was arrested for allegedly transporting a controlled substance with the intent to sell, carrying a concealed loaded firearm, and possessing drug paraphernalia. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.