Antengene Corporation Appoints Former BMS Senior Director of Biostatistics Zhinuan YU as Corporate Vice President of Biometrics and Regulatory Enabling Functions

SHANGHAI and PHILADELPHIA, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation today announced its appointment of Zhinuan Yu, Ph.D., as Corporate Vice President (CVP) of Biometrics and Regulatory Enabling Functions. Zhinuan will be responsible for providing statistical leadership and strategic regulatory input for company's projects and will report directly to Dr. Jay Mei, Chairman and CEO of Antengene.

Dr. Zhinuan Yu has been working in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 20 years. Prior to joining Antengene, she was Senior Director of Biostatistics in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Before that, Zhinuan had served in Celgene Corporation for nearly 16 years, leading statistical support for multiple high priority programs including Thalidomide, Lenalidomide, Pomalidomide, and bb2121 (CAR-T) for multiple myeloma and other therapeutic areas, having played a key role in successful NDA/ sNDA / BLA submissions with global health authorities including the US FDA, EMA, Swissmedic, Health Canada, PMDA, CFDA, and other Regulatory agencies.

Zhinuan provided statistical expertise and co-authored multiple publications in prestigious journals including New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and Lancet, and at various professional conferences. Her outstanding contributions and leadership earned her the highest individual recognition bestowed by Celgene, John W. Jackson Leadership Award. Prior to Celgene, Zhinuan had worked at Organon (now Merck) and University of Miami.

"I'm delighted to have Zhinuan to join Antengene at this exciting time. Zhinuan will play a key role in building Biometrics and Regulatory Enabling Functions at Antengene with her solid technical knowledge of advanced statistical methodologies in drug development, as well as providing key support and supervision for multiple pivotal projects and successful NDA/sNDA submissions in the near future," said Dr. Jay Mei, Chairman and CEO of Antengene.

"I am impressed by the fast growth of the promising pipeline and talented team at Antengene within such a short time," said Zhinuan. "Having had an amazing journey of drug development at Celgene/BMS, I look forward to joining Jay and the Antengene team to continue to do well by doing good, and to bring the much needed innovative medicines to patients in China, Asia Pacific regions, and around the globe."

Zhinuan earned her B.A. in English and M.A. in World Economy from Fudan University in China, and Ph.D. in Psychometrics / Statistics from Tulane University in the USA.

About Anengene

Antengene is a biopharmaceutical company with integrated drug discovery, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization anchored in Asia Pacific region with global layout, aiming to provide the most advanced and first-in-class anti-cancer drugs and other treatments for patients in China, the rest of Asia and around the world. In April 2017, Celgene (now officially acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb, and become the world's top ten pharmaceutical company after the merger), a global leading innovative biopharmaceutical company became a founding partner and obtained an equity position as an investor in Antengene. Over the past 3 years, Antengene has obtained 7 IND approvals with 6 first-in-class drugs in more than 10 ongoing cross-regional clinical trials in Asia Pacific regions, and has built a product pipeline of 12 clinical and pre-clinical stage programs. The vision of Antengene, "Treating Patients Beyond Borders", is to meet the unmet medical needs of patients in Asia Pacific regions and around the world through research & development and commercialization of first-in-class drugs.