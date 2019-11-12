Some Anteo Diagnostics (ASX:ADO) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 89% Share Price Drop

Some stocks are best avoided. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Spare a thought for those who held Anteo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:ADO) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 89%.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

With just AU$276,313 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Anteo Diagnostics to have proven its business plan. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. Investors will be hoping that Anteo Diagnostics can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Anteo Diagnostics has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Anteo Diagnostics had cash in excess of all liabilities of AU$3.7m when it last reported (June 2019). While that's nothing to panic about, there is some possibility the company will raise more capital, especially if profits are not imminent. With the share price down 36% per year, over 5 years , it seems likely that the need for cash is weighing on investors' minds. The image below shows how Anteo Diagnostics's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Anteo Diagnostics's cash levels have changed over time.

ASX:ADO Historical Debt, November 12th 2019 More

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? It would bother me, that's for sure. It only takes a moment for you to check whether we have identified any insider sales recently.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Anteo Diagnostics's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. We note that Anteo Diagnostics's TSR, at -89% is higher than its share price return of -89%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Anteo Diagnostics had a tough year, with a total loss of 2.8%, against a market gain of about 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 35% doled out over the last five years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. If you would like to research Anteo Diagnostics in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.