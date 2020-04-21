Anterix Announces FCC Consideration of 900 MHz Report and Order

900 MHz proceeding Report & Order has been included in May FCC Open Meeting Agenda

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced that Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai intends to present a draft Report and Order ("R&O") for consideration by the Commission during the FCC's Open Meeting on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. The R&O is related to the previously issued Notice of Proposed Rulemaking addressing use of the Part 90 900 MHz land mobile band.

"On behalf of Anterix and its employees and our partners, I want to thank Chairman Pai for his decision to bring the 900 MHz Report and Order to a vote. We also wish to thank the staff at the Commission for their hard work on this item, and we look forward to working with the Chairman and Commissioners O'Rielly, Carr, Rosenworcel and Starks to secure adoption of this Report and Order," said Morgan O'Brien, CEO of Anterix. "As the following statements demonstrate, the utility and enterprise ecosystems in the United States are eager to put this spectrum to work fueling industrial 5G and delivering the benefits of secure, innovative, private LTE broadband networks. This decision will lead to new jobs, new investment, and new technology development."

Following are statements from multiple organizations supporting the Chairman's decision to include the 900 MHz Order on the May agenda:

Mark Crosby, President and CEO of the Enterprise Wireless Alliance, noted that the Alliance has shared the Anterix vision from the outset and joined the company in filing the initial Petition for Rulemaking seeking a 900 MHz broadband opportunity. He explained: "We appreciate the Commission's action, for it evidences their realization that business enterprises and critical infrastructure entities are a fundamental component of our country's wireless ecosystem and, like the mission critical and consumer sectors, deserve access to spectrum capable of providing broadband solutions unique to their industrial tasks."

"Southern Linc welcomes the Chairman's decision to circulate an Order that will create a 900 MHz broadband opportunity for utilities and others providing critical services to the American public," said Michael Rosenthal, Director of Legal and External Affairs. "Southern Linc has firsthand knowledge of the tremendous benefits LTE technology can bring to this sector of the economy, supporting grid modernization, the integration of renewable energy sources, enhanced cyber security, and other innovations. Expanding the private LTE ecosystem will lead to reduced equipment costs and a growing portfolio of technology choices for this essential segment of America's infrastructure."

"To enable the grid of the future, the system requires a smarter, stronger and more secure communications network with far greater bandwidth," said John Hughes, Director of Network Engineering for Ameren. "We thank the FCC for considering this action at 900 MHz, as it offers the exact opportunity we seek. Ameren envisions a future where broadband plays a key role in the control and management of our network, providing enhanced communication with co-workers, resulting in a better experience for our customers. Ameren intends to use a private LTE network for a wide range of applications slated to expand over time."