Antero Midstream Corp (AM): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See Mode

In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It's not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP), Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY), and Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that AM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most investors, hedge funds are assumed to be underperforming, old financial vehicles of years past. While there are over 8000 funds trading at the moment, We hone in on the masters of this club, around 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people have their hands on most of all hedge funds' total capital, and by paying attention to their highest performing equity investments, Insider Monkey has found a few investment strategies that have historically outstripped Mr. Market.

Now we're going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM).

How have hedgies been trading Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AM over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).