Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE: AMGP)

Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call

, 10:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Antero Midstream Partners LP Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Kennedy, CFO and Senior Vice President, Finance. Please go ahead.

Michael N. Kennedy -- Senior Vice President-Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you for joining us for Antero Midstream's fourth quarter 2018 investor conference call. We'll spend a few minutes going through the financial and operating highlights and then we'll open it up for Q&A. I would also like to direct you to the homepage of our new website at www.anteromidstream.com or www.anteromidstreamgp.com where we have provided a separate earnings call presentation that will be reviewed during today's call.

Before we start our comments, I would first like to remind you that during this call, Antero management will make forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current judgments regarding factors that will impact the future performance of Antero Resources, Antero Midstream and AMGP and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Antero's control.

Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Today's call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings press release for important disclosures regarding such measures including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Joining me on the call today are Paul Rady, Chairman and CEO of Antero Resources and Antero Midstream; and Glen Warren, President and CFO of Antero Resources and President of Antero Midstream.

Before I turn the call over to Paul, I wanted to briefly touch on the simplification transaction timeline on Slide number 4. As you are aware, on October 9th, AMGP announced a definitive agreement to acquire AM in a stock and cash transaction. On January 31st, AMGP and AM each mailed proxy statements to their respective shareholders and unitholders. For registered holders, the deadline for electing a cash versus stock consideration is March 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern Time and the deadline for voting electronically or by telephone is March 7th at 11:59 PM Eastern Time. If you hold AM units or AMGP shares through a bank, broker or other nominee, you should follow the instructions provided by them. All AMGP shareholders and AM unitholders of record as of the close of business on January 11th will be entitled to vote the AMGP common shares and AM common units respectively.

The special meetings for AMGP shareholders and AM unitholders to approve the simplification transaction are scheduled for March 8th and we expect the transaction to close on March 12th. We encourage all of our shareholders and unitholders to vote and we remain very excited about the outlook of new AM. With that, I'll turn the call over to Paul.

Paul M. Rady -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Mike. I'll begin my comments on Slide Number 5 titled Long-Term Outlook-AR. As previously disclosed, AR is targeting a 10% to 15% production growth CAGR through 2023. This target range is based on commodity price scenarios of $50 oil and $2.85 gas on the low-end and $65 oil and $3.15 gas on the high-end. Importantly, all of AR's firm transportation portfolio is now in service, providing the visibility to continue to grow production and access diverse and premium priced markets. Looking ahead, Antero Resources will continue to maintain a flexible development plan targeting drilling and completion capital budgets within cash flow to maintain balance sheet strength, ultimately benefiting new AM.

Slide Number 6 titled Long-Term Outlook-New AM, illustrates the DCF growth at new AM from the same AR production growth outlook. New AM is targeting DCF growth of 18% to 25% through cal (ph) '22 at the low-end and high-end of the outlook ranges respectively. Because of the visibility and flexible just in time capital investment, both scenarios result in delevering the balance sheet into the low-to-mid 2 times range. This DCF growth supports a growing return of capital as illustrated on Slide Number 7.