Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.225

Antero Midstream Corporation's (NYSE:AM) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.225 per share on 8th of February. This makes the dividend yield 7.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Antero Midstream Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 134% of what it was earning. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 39.9%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 120% over the next year.

Antero Midstream's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Antero Midstream has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the dividend has gone from $0.186 total annually to $0.90. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 37% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Antero Midstream's Dividend Might Lack Growth

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Antero Midstream has grown earnings per share at 86% per year over the past five years. Strong earnings is nice to see, but unless this can be sustained on minimal reinvestment of profits, we would question whether dividends will follow suit.

Antero Midstream's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Antero Midstream that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

