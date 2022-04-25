Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) pulls back 6.4% this week, but still delivers shareholders 29% return over 1 year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) share price is 18% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 6.0% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 17% in the last three years.

In light of the stock dropping 6.4% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Antero Midstream grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action.

We haven't seen Antero Midstream increase dividend payments yet, so the yield probably hasn't helped drive the share higher. The slightly diminished revenue is not particularly impressive, at a glance, so that doesn't explain the share price boost.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Antero Midstream stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Antero Midstream, it has a TSR of 29% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Antero Midstream rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 29% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualized TSR of 9% over the last three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Antero Midstream better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Antero Midstream is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

