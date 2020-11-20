Is Antero Resources (AR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Antero Resources (AR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Antero Resources is one of 257 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AR's full-year earnings has moved 38.69% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AR has gained about 43.16% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of -32.12%. This means that Antero Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, AR is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 54 individual companies and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 39.25% this year, meaning that AR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track AR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Antero Resources Corporation (AR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Latest Stories

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Joe Biden has picked his Treasury Secretary, but he won't say who it is yet. Here are 3 people reportedly in the running.

    The front-runners for the role of President-elect Joe Biden's Treasury Secretary reportedly include Lael Brainard, Roger Ferguson and Janet Yellen.

  • Transition or tropics? EPA chief looks at final trips abroad

    After months of travel to battleground states before Election Day, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency now is looking at taxpayer-funded trips abroad, including the tropics, in the Trump administration's last weeks. Administrator Andrew Wheeler had been invited next month to Taiwan, a trip with an estimated cost of $45,000, EPA spokesman James Hewitt said Thursday. “Administrator Wheeler remains head of the agency and will continue to advance environmental progress both here and abroad,” Hewitt said.

  • My Cousin Vinny director responds to Rudy Giuliani

    "I regard Giuliani's praise of ‘My Cousin Vinny’ as generous from the man who is currently giving the Comedy Performance of the Year," director Jonathan Lynn told The Hollywood Reporter

  • Pence gives hopeful outlook on pandemic, but takes no questions

    Vice President Mike Pence threw every metaphor he had at the pandemic in the first public briefing of the coronavirus task force since the Nov. 3 election, but at the end he stalked out of the White House briefing room, ignoring shouted questions from the crowd of reporters.

  • Second prosecutor resigns from Trump's police commission

    A second local prosecutor on Thursday asked the U.S. Justice Department to have his name removed from a controversial report on policing reforms, saying he feared it would fail to address systemic racism in the criminal justice system. Mark Dupree, the district attorney in Wyandotte County, Kansas, told U.S. Attorney General William Barr in a letter seen by Reuters he felt the work of the department's special law enforcement commission had been "smothered by a pernicious political agenda." The commission started working before the May killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.

  • Judge rejects Chauvin divorce, citing possibility of 'fraud'

    A Minnesota judge has rejected a divorce settlement between former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and his wife, citing the possibility of fraud. Washington County District Judge Juanita Freeman did not discuss motives for the divorce in her October decision to reject an agreement that transferred most of the couple’s assets to Kellie Chauvin, the Star Tribune reported. Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of George Floyd, and he also faces a lawsuit from Floyd’s family.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.

  • Trump election campaign asks judge to declare him winner in Pennsylvania

    In a court filing, the campaign asked U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann to considering issuing an order that "the results of the 2020 presidential general election are defective and providing for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to choose Pennsylvania’s electors." The request was part of a larger bid by the campaign to amend a Nov. 9 lawsuit challenging the outcome in Pennsylvania.

  • South Carolina schedules execution but doesn't have drugs

    The state of South Carolina has scheduled what could be its first execution in nearly a decade, but corrections officials say they don't have any lethal injection drugs to carry it out. The State Supreme Court set a Dec. 4 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 55-year-old man who has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg. The condemned man’s attorneys are seeking to stay the execution, citing the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic to those involved in the execution and its witnesses.

  • Dashcam footage released in fatal police shooting of 2 teens

    One family member believes the shooting incident stems from mistaken identity. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam footage in the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the deaths of 16-year-old A.J. Crooms and 18-year-old Sincere Pierce. It was 2020’s fifth officer-involved incident in Brevard County resulting in death.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • Azerbaijani leader hails handover of region ceded by Armenia

    Azerbaijani forces entered the war-ravaged ghost town of Aghdam on Friday, regaining a once-beloved city over a quarter of a century after being driven out by Armenian forces. Aghdam and the surrounding region of the same name are the first of several territories adjacent to separatist Nagorno-Karabakh to be turned over under a ceasefire that ended six weeks of intense fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. “Today, with a feeling of endless pride, I am informing my people about the liberation of Aghdam,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation.

  • Patriarch of Serbian Orthodox Church dies of COVID-19

    Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, has died after contracting COVID-19, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday. Church bells tolled in Belgrade and many people flocked to the capital's main St Sava cathedral to mark his death at the age of 90, a decade after becoming Patriarch. A conservative who wielded considerable political influence, Irinej was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Nov. 4 and had been in a military hospital in Belgrade since then.

  • Biden admin's gun buybacks will be nothing more than gun confiscation: Colion Noir

    Gun rights activist Colion Noir reacts on ‘Fox & Friends’ to Biden’s gun control plan.

  • Republicans on board of key Michigan county revoke decision to certify election results

    Refusal to certify results by two Republican board members is being celebrated by Trump and his allies

  • Fox News' Geraldo Rivera suggests naming COVID-19 vaccine after Trump

    Americans at some point in the future will have to make sure to get their yearly "Trump," if Geraldo Rivera has his way.Amid promising news on COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including one from Pfizer that could potentially start being distributed next month if all goes well, Rivera on Friday's Fox & Friends had a humble suggestion: the vaccines should be named after President Trump."With the world so divided, and everybody telling [Trump] he's gotta give up, and time to leave, and time to transition and all the rest of it, why not name the vaccine the Trump?" Rivera said. "Make it like, 'Have you gotten your Trump yet?' It would be a nice gesture to him."Rivera evidently wasn't just talking about naming one particular coronavirus vaccine after Trump, but making the word Trump a "generic name" for the idea of a vaccine against the coronavirus, something that probably wouldn't go over as well in a "divided" world like Rivera seemed to suggest. Clearly, though Trump would be thrilled, having evidently been fuming over the idea of not being able to take credit for vaccine distribution. After announcing positive vaccine data earlier this month, though, Pfizer tried to distance itself from Trump's Operation Warp Speed. While the company in July reached a $1.95 billion agreement with the federal government for doses of its vaccine, the company's head of vaccine research and development was quick to say that, at least when it comes to this research and development, "We have never taken any money from the U.S. government, or from anyone." > To soften the blow of defeat Fox's Geraldo proposes naming the vaccine after Trump. "It would be a nice gesture to him and years from now it would become kind of a generic name. Have you got your trump yet, I got my trump, I'm fine. I wished we could honor him in that way." pic.twitter.com/fM8qwFhxF6> > -- Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 20, 2020More stories from theweek.com America is buckling Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial

  • US withdrawal rattles Afghan allies and adversaries alike

    An accelerated U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, announced by Washington this week, has rattled both allies and adversaries. There are fears of worsening violence and regional chaos, which some say could embolden the local Islamic State affiliate to regroup and perhaps even try to build another “caliphate.” Under an earlier deal between the U.S. and the Taliban that outlined a gradual pullout, the remaining U.S. forces were to leave Afghanistan by April.