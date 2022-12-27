Is Antero Resources Corporation (AR) a Good Investment Opportunity?

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials sectors contributed to the performance of the strategy in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

TimesSquare Capital highlighted stocks like Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is a US-based energy company. On December 23, 2022, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) stock closed at $33.93 per share. One-month return of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was -8.96% and its shares gained 87.87% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has a market capitalization of $10.184 billion.

TimesSquare Capital made the following comment about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“New to the portfolio this quarter is Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR), a natural gas focused exploration and production company with operations in Pennsylvania and Ohio. The continued buildout of U.S. liquefied natural gas stems from utility plants switching from coal to natural gas and European demand.”

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 65 hedge fund portfolios held Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) at the end of the third quarter, which was 64 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) in another article and shared the list of oil stocks with the biggest upside. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

