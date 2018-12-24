Is Antevenio, S.A. (EPA:ALANT) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. In the last few years Antevenio, S.A. (EPA:ALANT) has paid a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 4.7%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Antevenio in more detail.

Check out our latest analysis for Antevenio

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

ENXTPA:ALANT Historical Dividend Yield December 24th 18 More

How well does Antevenio fit our criteria?

Antevenio has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 49%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect ALANT’s payout to remain around the same level at 51% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 5.2%. Furthermore, EPS should increase to €0.62.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view Antevenio as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 2 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, Antevenio produces a yield of 4.7%, which is high for Media stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

If you are building an income portfolio, then Antevenio is a complicated choice since it has some positive aspects as well as negative ones. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three pertinent factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ALANT’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ALANT’s outlook. Valuation: What is ALANT worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ALANT is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



