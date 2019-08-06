Would Antevenio, S.A. (EPA:ALANT) Be Valuable To Income Investors?

Could Antevenio, S.A. (EPA:ALANT) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. Yet sometimes, investors buy a popular dividend stock because of its yield, and then lose money if the company's dividend doesn't live up to expectations.

Antevenio yields a solid 4.9%, although it has only been paying for two years. A 4.9% yield does look good. Could the short payment history hint at future dividend growth? Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Antevenio for its dividend - read on to learn more.

ENXTPA:ALANT Historical Dividend Yield, August 6th 2019

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 52% of Antevenio's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. A payout ratio above 50% generally implies a business is reaching maturity, although it is still possible to reinvest in the business or increase the dividend over time.

Another important check we do is to see if the free cash flow generated is sufficient to pay the dividend. Antevenio paid out 58% of its cash flow as dividends last year, which is within a reasonable range for the average corporation. It's positive to see that Antevenio's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. The company has been paying a stable dividend for a few years now, but we'd like to see more evidence of consistency over a longer period. Its most recent annual dividend was €0.30 per share, effectively flat on its first payment two years ago.

It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

Dividend Growth Potential

The other half of the dividend investing equation is evaluating whether earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Over the long term, dividends need to grow at or above the rate of inflation, in order to maintain the recipient's purchasing power. It's good to see Antevenio has been growing its earnings per share at 66% a year over the past 5 years. Earnings per share are sharply up, but we wonder if paying out more than half its earnings (leaving less for reinvestment) is an implicit signal that Antevenio's growth will be slower in the future.

Conclusion

To summarise, shareholders should always check that Antevenio's dividends are affordable, that its dividend payments are relatively stable, and that it has decent prospects for growing its earnings and dividend. First, we think Antevenio is paying out an acceptable percentage of its cashflow and profit. Second, the company has not been able to generate earnings growth, and its history of dividend payments too short for us to thoroughly evaluate the dividend's consistency across an economic cycle. In sum, we find it hard to get excited about Antevenio from a dividend perspective. It's not that we think it's a bad business; just that there are other companies that perform better on these criteria.