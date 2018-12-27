Is Anthem (ANTM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Anthem (ANTM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Anthem is one of 838 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ANTM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANTM's full-year earnings has moved 1.14% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ANTM has returned about 15.28% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 5.70%. This means that Anthem is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, ANTM is a member of the Medical - HMOs industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.87% so far this year, so ANTM is performing better in this area.

ANTM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.



