Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber

Britain's King Charles III, hosts a reception in support of action on global biodiversity at Buckingham Palace, London, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. The reception provided an opportunity to discuss the practical delivery of the Global Biodiversity Framework. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
2
DANICA KIRKA
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — Andrew Lloyd Webber, the English composer who created the scores for blockbuster musicals such as “Cats,’’ “The Phantom of the Opera’’ and “Evita,’’ has written the anthem for King Charles III’s coronation, adapting a piece of church music that encourages singers to make a “joyful noise.”

The work by Webber is one of a dozen new pieces Charles commissioned for the grand occasion taking place May 6 at Westminster Abbey. It includes words adapted from Psalm 98 and is scored specifically for the abbey’s choir and organ.

“I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion,” Webber said in a statement distributed by Buckingham Palace.

The program for the king's coronation ceremony includes older music and new compositions as the palace seeks to blend traditional and modern elements that reflect the realities of modern Britain. New pieces were composed by artists with roots in all four of the United Kingdom’s constituent nations, as well as in the Commonwealth and foreign countries that have sent so many people to its shores.

The service will include works by William Byrd (1543–1623), George Frideric Handel (1685–1759), Edward Elgar (1857–1934), Henry Walford Davies (1869–1941), William Walton (1902–1983), Hubert Parry (1848–1918) and Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872–1958), whose music has featured in previous coronations, along with a piece from the contemporary Welsh composer Karl Jenkins.

There will also be new works by Sarah Class, Nigel Hess, Paul Mealor, Tarik O’Regan, Roxanna Panufnik, Shirley J. Thompson, Judith Weir, Roderick Williams and Debbie Wiseman.

“The decision to combine old and new reflects the cultural breadth of the age in which we live,’’ said Andrew Nethsingha, the organist and master of choristers at Westminster Abbey.

“Coronations have taken place in Westminster Abbey since 1066. It has been a privilege to collaborate with his majesty in choosing fine musicians and accessible, communicative music for this great occasion,” Nethsingha said.

In all, six orchestral commissions, five choral commissions and one organ commission — spanning the classical, sacred, film, television and musical theater genres — were created for the coronation.

The program will also include personal touches, including a musical tribute to Charles’ late father, Prince Philip, who was born a Greek prince. The new monarch requested Greek Orthodox music, which will be performed by the Byzantine Chant Ensemble.

Though specifics on some of the material are being kept under wraps, one hymn will definitely be part of the service: Handel’s “Zadok the Priest.”

The hymn, with its robust chorus of “God Save the King,” has been played at every coronation since it was commissioned for the coronation of King George II in 1727.

Recommended Stories

  • King Charles's coronation to feature 12 new pieces of music

    Twelve newly commissioned pieces of music will play at the coronation of Britain's King Charles at Westminster Abbey this May, including Greek Orthodox music, Buckingham Palace said, with the 18th century "Zadok the Priest" also to be featured. Six orchestral commissions, five choral commissions and one organ commission have been composed for the occasion, the palace said on Saturday, including a new Coronation Anthem by musical theatre impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber. It also said Charles requested Greek Orthodox music, which can be traced back to the Byzantine period, to be featured in the service in tribute to his father, Prince Philip, who was born on the Greek island of Corfu.

  • When was the Queen's coronation and how could it differ for King Charles?

    Yahoo UK explores how King Charles's coronation might be different from his mother's.

  • Andrew Lloyd Webber to compose King Charles’s Coronation Anthem

    The King has commissioned Andrew Lloyd-Webber to write his Coronation Anthem in what the composer hopes will “reflect the joyful occasion”.

  • Jen Shah offers mea culpa before prison sentence

    Hours before checking into a federal prison, Real Housewife star Jen Shah posted her first interview since being sentenced and took responsibility for her telemarketing scam.

  • City of Boston greatly restricts outdoor dining in North End

    WBZ-TV's Chris Tanaka reports.

  • You can ride like a Jedi on this 'Star Wars'-inspired hoverbike that just went on sale for $550,000. See it in action.

    The pricey hoverbike can only hover for about 40 minutes, but the company hopes to create a lighter, cheaper version in the next few years.

  • If You Splurge on 1 Skincare Product, Make It This Universally Adored Anti-Aging Serum

    Everything you’ve heard about this potent anti-aging serum is true.

  • The King’s Coronation music will be an elegant testimony to both the modern and traditional

    When the date of the Coronation was first announced, there was a flurry of speculation about what music he would choose. Some said King Charles would want a modest ceremony more in keeping with a modern nation, so the traditional fanfares acclaiming the new monarch would have to go. Others remembered the King declaring he wanted to be a “Defender of Faiths” in general. Would the congregation be faced with a new piece by a Catholic composer, or even Buddhist or Jewish chants?

  • Your Daily Singles Horoscope for February 18, 2023

    Though the peace of single life can’t be beat, it’s always nice to have someone to curl up with at the end of the day. The path to your next cuddle buddy is only a click away with our singles horoscope.

  • The Luxe Brand Jennifer Garner Wears on Repeat Put All of Its Cozy Cardigans on Sale — but Not for Long

    Shoppers say they’re “worth every penny.”

  • ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Jen Shah reports for prison sentence

    “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah arrived at a federal prison camp in Texas to begin her 6 1/2-year sentence for running a telemarketing scheme.

  • Seattle police investigating after 2 injured in South Park shooting

    Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the South Park neighborhood on Friday night.

  • Recall: Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks may contain glass; 300k bottles recalled

    More than 300,000 bottles of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla Chilled Coffee Drink were voluntarily recalled by PepsiCo for possible glass in the drinks.

  • Drake Shares Hilarious Clip of Himself Rooting for Eagles After Placing Bet on Chiefs

    Drake reveals he used the power of the “reverse curse” to ensure that his bet on the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII was a successful one.

  • Love Is Blind 's Raven Ross Reveals She's Dating a New Guy After SK Breakup

    Love Is Blind’s Raven Ross went in-depth about her relationship with SK Alagbada in an hour-long tell-all on former Bachelor star Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast.

  • GOP political operative sentenced to 18 months over illegal Russian contributions to Trump campaign

    A GOP political operative was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Friday for his involvement in transferring illegal campaign contributions from a Russian national to former President Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. A Justice Department release states that Jesse Benton planned with another political adviser to send political contributions from the Russian national, who wanted…

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate worked for Republicans

    One of the two conservative candidates for an open Wisconsin Supreme Court seat was paid by state and national Republicans to advise on election issues, including the plan to have fake GOP electors cast ballots for Donald Trump even though he lost the state. Dan Kelly is a former state Supreme Court Justice who is one of four candidates in Tuesday's primary. Kelly was a justice on the court from 2016 to 2020.

  • All About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Siblings, Including His NBA All-Star Brothers

    The five Antetokounmpo brothers include Francis, Thanasis, Giannis, Kostas and Alex

  • U.S. military analyzing 'guts' of Chinese balloon

    STORY: “They did finish their recovery operations off the Carolina coast.” The United States on Friday said recovery efforts to collect sensors and other debris from a suspected Chinese spy balloon were successfully concluded... and National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said investigators are now analyzing its ‘guts.’ “They got almost all at least that which was recoverable. And it's quite a bit it's a significant amount, including the payload structure as well as some of the electronics and the optics, and all that's now at the FBI laboratory in Quantico.” The Chinese balloon, which Beijing denies was a government spy vessel, spent a week flying over the United States and Canada before it was shot down by a U.S. fighter jet on Feb. 4 on orders from President Joe Biden - a decision Kirby defended. “No apologies here.” Kirby also said the U.S. does not believe the Chinese balloon was able to collect any unique intelligence in addition to what it already gathers. "We were able to put in place protocols at sensitive military sites in the... country, particularly in the Midwest, to limit any collection ability. So we don’t believe the balloon was able to collect anything additive to what the Chinese may be able to do though other means.” Since shooting down the Chinese balloon, the U.S. military has also brought down three other unidentified objects. Kirby tried to temper expectations about recovering the three objects – specifically one which fell into the deep waters of Lake Huron. "We all have to accept the possibility that we may not be able to recover it.” The intelligence community said this week that the three unmanned objects were likely tied to a commercial or otherwise benign purpose. According to reports, including one from Politico, a ballooning hobby group said one of went “missing in action.”Kirby, on Friday, could not confirm nor deny. Q: "So John, I take that to mean you guys don't have any plans to reimburse the BottleCap Balloon Brigade?"A: "I don't know of any plans to reimburse. We honestly don't know what this is."

  • 2 Chinese students injured in Michigan State University shooting, consulate says

    The Chinese Consulate General in Chicago has condemned the recent shooting at Michigan State University that killed three students and injured five others, including two Chinese students. The shooting reportedly occurred on Monday night in East Lansing, Michigan, when a lone shooter, identified as Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43, opened fire on the campus, injuring five students and killing three others before killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. "That was the note that indicated where he was going to visit and also kind of gave an indication of why, maybe a motive, but nothing we can actually confirm just yet," Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said on Thursday.