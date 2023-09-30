Anthem, Mercy Health reach health insurance agreement

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Mercy Health have reached an agreement.

In July, Anthem and Mercy Health failed to come to an agreement making Mercy Health ‘out of network’ to patients with Anthem Medicaid and Medicare Advantage.

Anthem has agreed to cover any claims that patients may have incurred during the period of time that Mercy Health was out of network with Anthem Medicaid since July 1, according to a media release.

The agreement also extends coverage for Anthem employer-based and Affordable Care Act plans.

With the new contract, Anthem members covered by these plans will have access to coverage at Mercy Health until 2028.



