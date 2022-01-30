Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$1.28

Anthem, Inc.'s (NYSE:ANTM) dividend will be increasing to US$1.28 on 25th of March. This takes the annual payment to 1.1% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Anthem's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, Anthem was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 8.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Anthem Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$1.00 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$5.12. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Anthem has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 22% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Anthem Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Anthem is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term.

