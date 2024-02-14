Anthony Albanese: Australian PM announces engagement to Jodie Haydon
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced his engagement to partner Jodie Haydon.
He shared the news on social media, with a selfie of the couple, captioned: "She said yes."
Mr Albanese, 60, and Ms Haydon, 45, met at a business dinner in Melbourne in 2020.
He is the first Australian prime minister to get engaged while in office.
Colleagues from across the parliament have congratulated the pair.
"Love is a beautiful thing. I'm so happy for you both!" wrote Foreign Minister Penny Wong.
Mr Albanese has a son, 23-year-old Nathan Albanese, with former New South Wales deputy premier Carmel Tebbutt, whom he separated from in 2019 after 19 years of marriage.
Mr Albanese - nicknamed Albo - has previously detailed how he and Ms Haydon met and bonded a year later, over a shared love of their National Rugby League team.
He had been speaking at a function when he asked the audience if there were any South Sydney Rabbitohs fans in the room, to which Ms Haydon yelled out, "Up the Rabbitohs".
The pair had kept a low profile in the early days of their relationship, before Ms Haydon joined Mr Albanese on the campaign trail in 2022, and on his international trips as prime minister since.