Anthony Alvarez and Adam Toledo were killed being chased by Chicago police - 4 years after the DOJ found that the department's foot chases were leading to too many deaths

Ashley Collman
·2 min read
david brown
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown. Teresa Crawford/AP

  • Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez were shot dead after being chased by Chicago police in March.

  • In 2017, the DOJ said too many Chicago police foot pursuits were ending in unnecessary death.

  • CPD had been in the process of instituting a foot-pursuit policy when Toledo and Alvarez died.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The police killings of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez in Chicago are drawing attention to the city's deadly record of police foot pursuits.

Toledo, 13, and Alvarez, 22, were fatally shot by police within two days of each other at the end of March, after being chased by officers on foot.

Their deaths came four years after the Department of Justice published an investigation on the Chicago Police Department, which was sparked by the 2014 killing of the Black teenager Laquan McDonald, who was shot in the back as he walked away from a Chicago police officer.

The DOJ investigation found that too often, Chicago police foot pursuits led to unnecessary death, and called on the department to come up with a new foot pursuit policy. The Chicago Tribune in 2016 reported that between 2010 and 2015, one in three police shootings started as foot pursuits.

Chicago&#39;s Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a science initiative event at the University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, on July 23, 2020.JPG
Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago in July 2020. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo

A federal judge in 2019 ordered the department to undertake dozens of reforms pegged to the DOJ investigation's findings, and the Chicago PD is currently in the process of instituting a new foot-chase policy.

More and more police departments across the country have been instituting foot-chase policies in recent years, training officers about the inherent risks such pursuits pose, saying to only initiate them while targeting serious crimes.

Following the deaths of Toledo and Alvarez, Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago bumped up the deadline on the new policy, saying it needs to be in place before summer begins, as opposed to the original deadline of September, according to the Associated Press.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Wednesday that a draft of a new foot-chase policy is already being circulated internally to get officer feedback, and expects it to be approved in "the next few weeks," according to CBS Chicago.

Brown said the next step is for the policy to be sent to the independent monitor overseeing the department's reforms, and then the public gets to give feedback.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Questions and anger over Chicago's lack of foot chase policy

    The Chicago Police Department was well aware of how dangerous foot chases could be long before officers shot and killed two people who had run away from them late last month. It also knew how important it was to have a written policy for what officers should and shouldn't do in such situations. Four years after the Department of Justice issued a scathing report saying too many Chicago police chases were unnecessary or ended with officers shooting people they didn't need to and two years after a judge signed off on a consent decree requiring the department to adopt a foot pursuit policy, it still doesn't have one.

  • Footage shows Anthony Alvarez appeared to have a gun and his back turned when police shot him

    Video of the fatal shooting of 22-year old Anthony Alvarez on March 31 in Chicago was released Wednesday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, showing his back turned as he moved away from officers.Driving the news: Alvarez appeared to be holding a gun in one hand and a cellphone in the other, body camera footage shows. COPA recommended to the Chicago Police Department that the officer who shot Alvarez "be relieved of his police powers" pending its investigation, the agency spokesperson Ephraim Eaddy said Wednesday. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details, via AP: "[A]n officer’s body camera shows [the officer] chasing Alvarez. When Alvarez reaches a lawn in front of a house, the officer can be heard shouting, 'Drop the gun! Drop the gun!' before he opens fire. Alvarez appears to drop a gun after five shots ring out and he falls to the ground."Police have not said whether Alvarez pointed a gun or fired shots, but a police spokesperson tweeted a photo of a firearm he said was found at the scene, according to the Chicago Tribune. A police report that COPA posted along with the video identified the officer who shot Alvarez as 29-year-old Evan Solano, a six-year veteran of the force, the AP notes.Context: Chicago’s police department is also grappling with the March 29 officer-involved shooting of 13-year old Adam Toledo.But, but, but: COPA, an independent police review board, did not immediately recommend the officer who shot Toledo be stripped of his police powers.Both Toledo and Alvarez were Latino.What they're saying: John Catanzara, the head of the police union, said in a video statement that it’s important for the public “to look at this with an open mind.” He noted that the officer clearly saw Alvarez holding the weapon and that Alvarez was turning in the direction of the officer when he was shot, AP reports.“The officer fears (he) would turn and fire because that’s the motion he was making,” Catanzara said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Video: Chicago man had gun, back turned when police shot him

    A 22-year-old Chicago man who was fleeing from police had his back turned and appeared to be holding a gun when an officer fatally shot him last month, according to a video released Wednesday in what has become an all too familiar occurrence for the city's embattled police department. Nearly two weeks after releasing video of the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, the city's independent police review board released footage and other investigation materials pertaining to the March 31 killing of Anthony Alvarez. Unlike in the Toledo case, the board recommended that the officer who shot Alvarez be stripped of his police powers until its investigation is finished — a rare move this early in one of its investigations.

  • 'Deeply disturbing': UConn student charged with hate crime after allegedly painting swastika on building, police say

    A University of Connecticut student was arrested and charged with a hate crime after allegedly spray-painting a swastika on the side of a building.

  • Investigation Into Anjanette Young Raid Finds More Than 100 Complaints Against Chicago Cops and 'Significant Deficiencies' in Search Procedure

    The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has just completed its 16-month-long investigation into the February 2019 raid conducted by Chicago police officers into the home of 50-year-old Anjanette Young, who was made to wait handcuffed and naked while officers searched her home for a suspect who did not live there. The findings of the investigation indicate something that wouldn’t surprise many Black people who are not named Tim Scott: it found that more than a dozen cops involved in the raid have been the subject of over 100 civilian complaints.

  • Biden sets defining course for Democratic Party: The Note

    President Joe Biden may be an unlikely figure to usher in a sweeping progressive era for the Democratic Party, but it's happening -- whether or not his bills become laws. Biden on Thursday called his proposal "the biggest jobs plan in this country since World War II" -- another reference to the FDR era from a president thinking in historical terms. Historians may argue whether the party moved Biden or Biden moved his party.

  • Miami’s new police chief mulls the return of a controversial patrol vehicle pursuit tactic

    New Miami police chief mulls dangerous chase policy

  • Police Investigating After Several Sacramento Residents With Black Lives Matter Signs Had Tires Slashed

    A neighborhood in Sacramento, California has seen a series of tire slashings in the area, and they think the vandalism is connected to Black Lives Matter signs.

  • Letters to the Editor: Don't ignore that Ma'Khia Bryant was holding a knife and seemed ready to use it

    A career criminal defense attorney says the officer who shot Ma'Khia Bryant appeared to be acting to save the life of a potential stabbing victim.

  • Miami Beach officer stun-guns tourists after they threaten, throw bottle, police say

    A Miami Beach police officer was captured on video using a stun gun on two Chicago tourists, who police say were cursing at and threatening him.

  • Police reform comes down to the wire in divided Minnesota Legislature

    Calls for additional action on police accountability face an uncertain fate in Minnesota's divided Legislature, with two weeks to go in the session.Driving the news: Gov. Tim Walz and legislative Democrats have renewed a push for additional changes in the wake of the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center and last week's verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial."It's on our state's policymakers to ensure that last week's guilty verdict was just a first step towards true justice," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said at a news conference yesterday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: A number of the proposals lack support from Republicans and key law enforcement groups. Senate majority leader Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) says he doesn't want to rush major changes through in the final stretch, especially after the Legislature already passed a major reform package last July.Any new provisions would need bipartisan backing and police groups "must be at the table," he added.The details: The DFL's public safety package includes limiting traffic enforcement stops for minor violations, adding more civilian oversight of police and curbing use of no-knock warrants.State of play: The DFL governor pledged to use his political capital to push the proposal through, but it's not clear what levers he'd actually pull and whether they'd be effective in moving Republicans.He wants the package to be part of broader end-of-session negotiations, but stopped short of saying he'd veto a spending package that doesn't include the changes."I don’t draw red lines before we start," he said Thursday.Gazelka, meanwhile, opposes linking the budget and police measures.Between the lines: Last summer's deal came together with involvement and support from police groups, the business community and members of the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus.A similar convening hasn't happened yet this season.What's next: A conference committee of members from both chambers will meet Monday to start hashing out the public safety budget bill — the most likely vehicle for policy changes.The bottom line: There are probably some areas where both sides can agree. But given that just 17 days remain — and the budget and other big issues loom — major changes sought by some Democrats appear less likely.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Colorado lawmakers push for gun limits in the aftermath of Boulder shooting

    Colorado lawmakers unveiled a package of legislation on Thursday in response to last month's mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, saying "we are transforming the country."The big picture: The legislation aims to strengthen background checks and prohibit certain individuals from accessing firearms.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIf passed, a person convicted of a violent misdemeanor would be banned from purchasing a gun for five years.The so-called Charleston loophole would be eliminated to prevent a person from obtaining a firearm before a background check is completed.In addition, the measure would overturn a court decision that prohibits local governments from approving tougher gun restrictions than those at the state level. If approved, Colorado would also create an Office of Gun Violence Prevention to study additional measures to limit gun-related deaths.Yes, but: The legislative package does not include an assault weapons ban, as lawmakers initially proposed, nor any additional resources to address mental health.What they're saying: State Sen. Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder) said the bills are the "most effective steps Colorado needs to take to save the most lives.""There's no single policy we can pass that will guarantee no more lives will be taken from us," Fenberg said on Thursday. "We also know that we must continue to demand federal action on gun violence prevention. But this cannot be an excuse for inaction."Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, who didn't attend the an announcement of the legislation, issued a statement to Axios calling the legislation "common sense strategies ... to keep Coloradans safer and reduce violent crime."Catch up quick: A shooting at a Boulder grocery store on March 22 that killed 10, including a police officer, is the latest in a deadly streak of mass shootings in Colorado.The alleged shooter, 22-year-old Al Aliwi Alissa, faces more than 50 criminal charges, including 10 counts of first-degree murder. Alissa's attorneys say he suffered from mental health issues, and in 2017, he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.The other side: Gun rights advocates in Colorado suggested the legislation to tighten background checks is not needed and called a patchwork of local restriction unworkable."Honoring others by denying God-given rights to law-abiding citizens is never a good idea," said Taylor Rhodes, executive director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, a Second Amendment advocacy organization.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Letters to the Editor: Your kid can probably get that gun you safely lock away

    Tales of kids gaining access to guns that parents thought they had securely locked up show why firearms almost never make a home safer.

  • Sheriff: Deputies who didn't fire at Black man back on duty

    A North Carolina sheriff said Thursday that he has put four deputies involved in the case of a Black man who was fatally shot last week back on active duty after a review of body camera video showed they did not fire their weapons. Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten announced in a news release that he has reinstated four of the seven deputies who were placed on administrative leave after the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. The other three deputies will remain on leave until investigations are completed, Wooten said. “After reviewing the preliminary conclusions of the independent investigators conducting the internal review, and after carefully examining the body camera footage of the incident with my own staff, it’s obvious that four of the deputies never fired their weapons and deserve to be reinstated to active duty," Wooten said.

  • 27-year-old put peanuts in coffee of mom’s allergic boyfriend, Missouri police say

    The man also put peanuts in an underwear drawer and laundry soap, officials say.

  • People in India are being cremated in parking lots, with so much demand that families have to take tickets and wait

    India is buckling under a devastating COVID-19 surge. Some 370,000 positive tests were reported Thursday alone, and thousands are dying every day.

  • Floyd's brother, other families, talk to Sen. Scott

    Ben Crump and family members of Black Americans killed at the hands of law enforcement met Thursday with South Carolina Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, the GOP's only Black senator, more than a week after Derek Chauvin's murder conviction. (April 29)

  • Woman charged in death of NYPD officer said 'f--- the police' on video before incident

    Jessica Beauvais, 32, of Hempstead, New York, was arrested Tuesday on charges of vehicular manslaughter, suspended license, and intoxicated driving.

  • Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo calls out the court system after latest fatal shooting

    A Thursday afternoon shooting killed a man in Miami’s Allapattah area, Miami Chief of Police Art Acevedo said.

  • Chicago man had back turned when police shot him

    Newly released video shows that a 22-year-old Chicago man who was fleeing from police had his back turned and appeared to have a gun when an officer fatally shot him. (April 28)