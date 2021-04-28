Anthony Alvarez shooting: Chicago Police release bodycam footage, audio as city leaders call for peace

Stephanie Pagones
·2 min read

Newly released police body camera footage shows a Chicago officer fatally shooting a 22-year-old man who was alleged to have a gun while running away from cops late last month.

Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) on Wednesday released dozens of police and third-party videos, as well as 911 call audio and information related to the March 31 shooting of Anthony Alvarez.

One of the videos shows the officer ordering Alvarez to "drop the gun" twice as he chases behind him before allegedly firing five rounds. Alvarez appears to be running away from him at the time. Police video shows a firearm was found just feet away from where Alvarez fell after being shot.

"Why are you shooting me?" Alvarez can be heard asking police.

CHICAGO SHOOTING: LIGHTFOOT, ANTHONY ALVAREZ'S FAMILY ASK FOR PEACE AHEAD OF POLICE VIDEO RELEASE

The office responds: "You had a gun," video shows.

Tactical officers from the Chicago Police Department tried "to stop and speak" with Alvarez in the early morning hours in Portage Park, COPA said Wednesday. A tactical respose report released with the video and audio footage indicates police were trying to conduct an "investgatory stop" at the time.

Alvarez, who was "familiar to the officers," fled as they approached, COPA said.

COPA has recommended that the officer who fired his weapon "be relieved of police powers during the pendency of this investigation." During a subsequent press conference, Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters the officer had been placed on routine administrative leave for 30 days.

Police previously said Alvarez, a father of a 2-year-old, allegedly brandished a gun, "which led to a confrontation with police," according to the FOX32 Chicago.

Authorities posted a picture on social media of the weapon they said they found at the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An autopsy report from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office showed Alvarez died from multiple gunshot wounds, the news station reported.

Earlier Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Alvarez’s family, through attorneys, called for peace ahead of the videos’ release.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

