Anthony Arlidge, barrister with a theatrical streak who was prosecuting counsel in the Jeremy Bamber murder case – obituary

Anthony Arlidge, who has died aged 85, was one of the most energetic, persuasive and sought-after advocates at the criminal Bar and appeared in a string of high profile cases, most notably the murder trial of Jeremy Bamber at Chelmsford Crown Court in 1986.

A former public schoolboy, Bamber was charged with murdering his adoptive parents, his sister and his six-year-old twin nephews, all of whom had been shot dead at the family’s farmhouse in Essex in August 1985.

Shortly afterwards, as Arlidge told the jury in his opening speech for the prosecution, Bamber had “started spending rather more freely than hitherto”. He ate at expensive restaurants, weekended in Eastbourne and went to Amsterdam with his girlfriend, staying in good hotels and “doing everything in a de luxe style”.

The police at first believed Bamber’s claim that his sister Sheila had gone berserk with a gun. Adopted like her brother, Sheila had gained the nickname “Bambi” during modelling assignments, but after getting divorced she had become increasingly unstable and was diagnosed as suffering from schizophrenia.

However, as Arlidge explained, a month after the killings, Bamber’s girlfriend Julie Mugford had come forward saying that Bamber had told her he wanted to kill his parents “in the perfect murder, a murder that would not be discovered”.

According to Miss Mugford, he also said that he had heard that his mother was going to change her will in favour of Sheila’s twins – she and her husband’s estate was worth £436,000.

The “giveaway damning evidence”, Arlidge said in his closing speech, was that blood matching Sheila’s blood group had been found on the inside of the gun’s silencer (which had later been found in a cupboard) which could only have got there from a shot fired with the silencer against her flesh, which she could not have done herself.

Arlidge's 2000 book

Furthermore, the number of shots fired would have required the magazine to be changed, and whereas an expert who had examined the magazine had found it to be very stiff and damaged his fingernails, Sheila’s nails were long and manicured and undamaged.

Bamber was convicted by a majority verdict and sentenced to life imprisonment, with a recommendation that he serve at least 25 years. In 1988 the then Home Secretary Douglas Hurd imposed a whole life tariff. In 2021 Bamber was reported to be the only prisoner in Britain serving a whole life sentence who continued to protest his innocence.

Anthony John Arlidge was born on February 18 1937 at Sidcup in Kent. He attended Chislehurst and Sidcup Grammar School before going up to Queen’s College, Cambridge, where he took a double first in Law, having also done a lot of acting and appeared in Trevor Nunn’s first student production alongside Corin Redgrave and Ian McKellen.

He was called to the Bar by Middle Temple in 1962 and succeeded in getting a tenancy at 5 King’s Bench Walk, the leading criminal set of chambers that had been established by Fred Lawton in 1949 and which later included Michael Havers, the future Attorney General and Lord Chancellor.

Like other barristers with a thespian streak, Arlidge performed in court as if he was on stage. Charismatic, amusing and as bold as he was theatrical, he was capable of mesmerising a jury. Chambers Guide to the UK Legal Profession described him as “a speaker who instantly commands attention of judge and jury”.

After taking Silk in 1981, he appeared in several cases that went to the House of Lords, including R v Lawrence (1982), which revised the definition of recklessness in the offence of murder.

Magna Carta Uncovered (2014) highlighted the charter’s roots in medieval political thought

His defence clients included Terry Ramsden, the flamboyant securities dealer bankrupted by the collapse of Glen International in 1987; and the former debutante Baroness Susan de Stempel, who was acquitted in 1989 of having bludgeoned to death her former husband, the reclusive architect Simon Dale – memorably described by Arlidge as “the most difficult man in three counties” – after he refused to vacate their large house in Shropshire.

The murder remained unsolved. The Baroness was later found guilty of conspiring with her second husband, Baron de Stempel, to defraud her aunt of all her fortune and possessions before allowing her to die in poverty.

In 1999, Arlidge defended the GP Dr David Moor, who was found not guilty of the euthanasia of a patient although he admitted having helped up to 300 people to die.

In the 1990s Arlidge took over from David Cocks QC as head of Red Lion chambers and was reported to be among the highest earning criminal Silks. He was one of the 10 legal aid barristers said by the Lord Chancellor’s Department to have received more than £400,000 in 1996-97 – although the Bar disputed these figures, saying that they included payment for several years’ work.

Anthony Arlidge served as Treasurer of Middle Temple in 2003, having earlier been Master of Entertainments. He was the original co-author of Arlidge and Eady on Contempt of Court (5th edition, 2017) and remained the leading co-author of Arlidge and Parry on Fraud (5th edition, 2017), both pre-eminent practitioner texts in their fields.

Arlidge in 2012

His other publications included Shakespeare and the Prince of Love (2000), demonstrating how the various “Inn-jokes” in Twelfth Night indicate that it was most probably written for an audience of lawyers, having been commissioned for performance in Middle Temple in 1602.

With Igor Judge, the former Lord Chief Justice, Arlidge also wrote Magna Carta Uncovered (2014), highlighting the charter’s roots in medieval political thought; the authors were old friends, having been rejected at the start of their careers from the same set of chambers.

Arlidge married first, in 1964, Enid “Topsy” Townsend, a French and Russian teacher with whom he had two daughters followed by two sons, who survive him. Their Hampstead neighbours included Judi Dench, Jonathan Pryce and Peter Cook, the last of whom their son Matthew (the crime writer MJ Arlidge) remembered for the “topiary bush outside his house carved in the shape of a V-sign”. They split up in the 1990s and eventually divorced.

In 2000 Arlidge met the barrister Constance Briscoe – later one of the first black women in Britain to sit as a judge – who recalled seeing him “looking a bit down” in a cafe at the Old Bailey where they were appearing in separate trials and giving him blue “power beads” to improve his mood.

Their ensuing relationship lasted more than a decade, during which time he helped edit her bestselling memoir Ugly (2006), based on the neglect and cruelty she had overcome during her upbringing. But in 2012 she told a newspaper that Arlidge, by then 76, had left her for an Oxford graduate and barrister called Heather Lockwood, 50 years his junior.

It was, Constance Briscoe said, not so much a moment of midlife madness as a “late, late, late crisis”. “He’s witty,” she said, “he’s clever, he’s intelligent, he’s very generous, he’s warm-hearted. Those are good qualities he still has, despite being bonkers.”

(She was subsequently jailed for perverting the course of justice in the speeding points case involving her friend Vicky Pryce and her former husband Chris Huhne.)

When doorstepped by the press, Arlidge cordially confirmed the new relationship: “We are living together. We share a love of sports. I am taking her to the Olympics to see the football and athletics.” He added: “I have met her mother, and she says that if Heather is happy, so is she.” They subsequently married.

His son MJ Arlidge later commented: “I’d like to think our family isn’t too strict about conventions. At the end of the day, we all love him and want him to be happy. The thing I admire about Dad is he’s fearless, he’s bulletproof. He’s not concerned about what others think.”

Anthony Arlidge, born February 18 1937, died January 27 2023