Anthony Brown, accused in Fairfield Township Walmart shooting, was out on bond in armed robbery case

The man accused of fatally shooting a person at a Fairfield Township Walmart on Thursday is also accused of robbing a Hamilton drive-thru in October.

Anthony Brown, 32, is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and weapons charges stemming from Thursday's shooting.

Butler County prosecutors say Brown also is accused of robbing a Minnicks Drive-Thru convenience store in Hamilton on Oct. 23.

Brown was indicted in the drive-thru robbery in December, court records state. He posted a $200,000 bond on Dec. 21 and was released from jail to await trial at home. Butler County chief felony prosecutor Brad Burress said he does not believe Brown was placed on electronic GPS monitoring as a condition of his bond.

Lawyer Clyde Bennett is representing Brown in the drive-thru case.

Brown was arrested early Friday morning on charges connected to the Walmart shooting.

Brown was attempting to steal items from the Walmart store on Princeton Road when a shopper tried to intervene, according to Fairfield Township police, then he ran toward the exit where another shopper tried to stop him.

Police said Brown shot and killed that shopper and shot an employee in the area who was trying to help.

The Walmart employee remains in serious condition at UC West Chester Hospital.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

