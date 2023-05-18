Anthony Corrado, 34, Naples beat a couple with hammer, killed woman, sheriff says

A terrified housekeeper flagged down deputies after a man called her to help clean a Golden Gate Estates residence where she found a body and blood-splattered walls.

A 34-year-old man is in CCSO custody after detectives said he killed a woman and severely beat an elderly man Wednesday in Golden Gate Estates.

Anthony Corrado

Anthony Michael Corrado, of Naples is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery on a person older than 65.

Detectives said Corrado and the victims knew one another. The woman had an active order for protection against Corrado, who was released from prison last year.

“This individual is in our custody thanks to the swift response by deputies and the quick-thinking reporter who was able to get herself out of the residence and alert law enforcement,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

Detectives said that around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Corrado called a housekeeper to help him clean a residence on 16th Street Northeast.

When the housekeeper arrived a blood-stained Corrado led her to a bedroom where the female victim was dead. Frightened, she left the residence saying she needed to get cleaning supplies from her car. She drove away and flagged down a deputy in his patrol vehicle.

Deputies immediately responded to the residence where they located the body. They found a man in another room wrapped in a blanket with severe head injuries. He was flown by medical helicopter to a trauma center, the news release said.

Deputies found a hammer with blood on it on a kitchen countertop. Blood was on the walls and floors inside the home.

Deputies found Corrado standing outside the residence with blood on his clothing.

Stacey Henson is the breaking news and visuals editor for The Naples Daily News and Fort Myers News-Press. You may contact her at shenson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Naples man arrested in beating of senior couple, one dead, sheriff says