Is Anthony Davis wasting his prime with the Lakers?
The LA Lakers are playing mediocre at best. So is the team wasting Anthony Davis' prime years in the league? We ask Matt Barnes.
NEW YORK (AP) Down two with under 2 second left, North Carolina assistant Jeff Lebo drew up a play the Tar Heels hadn't even run in practice - and it worked perfectly. Pete Nance made a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to force overtime, RJ Davis iced a much-needed victory for scuffling North Carolina with two late free throws, and the Tar Heels beat No. 23 Ohio State 89-84 on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic. ''That's one of my go-to shots,'' said Nance, a graduate transfer from Northwestern.
Here are some things we took away from Ohio State's loss to North Carolina Saturday. #GoBucks
Argentina fans in Doha, Qatar, are confident that captain Lionel Messi can the deliver World Cup ahead of France final
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the books, lets look back at some players who scored the most goals in a single World Cup.
From noise-canceling headphones to duffel bags to comfy shoes, these picks are versatile and stylish.
Before Anthony Davis was injured, he offered the Lakers front office a reason to gamble on this team. That means trading their 2027 and 2029 picks now.
Here are three players the Philadelphia 76ers could look at in terms of possible trade options.
The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone...
Donald Glover is slated to star and produce a feature film for Sony Pictures' Spider-Man universe,...
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Washington Wizards
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's central bank governor on Saturday partly blamed recent anti-government unrest for the fall of the Iranian currency to record lows, while authorities detained a prominent actress who had voiced support for protesters. The unrest, which poses one of the biggest challenges to theocratic rule in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, also saw groups of oil workers holding protests on Saturday to demand higher wages, according to reports on social media. The wider unrest currently gripping Iran was triggered by the Sept. 16 death in detention of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was arrested for wearing "inappropriate attire" under Iran's strict Islamic dress code for women.
Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav took a career-best match-haul of 8-113 as India secured a 188-run victory against Bangladesh in the first test to go up 1-0 in the two-match series. Kuldeep followed his 5-40 in the first innings, with 3-73 as Bangladesh was bowled out for 324 in its second innings on Sunday chasing a mammoth total of 513.
Goldberg has a new accolade in his storied career — […]
The highest-ranked high school recruit that Florida State has signed under coach Mike Norvell intends to leave the program.
After terrorizing Kansas defenses for the last four years, the Maize quarterback did the same against elite competition on Saturday.
Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, shot 65 Sunday at the PNC Championship, settling for a T-8 finish.
Every year, the Social Security Administration issues a calendar of when the various Social Security benefits are going to be paid for the following year. All Social Security benefits are paid electronically. The Social Security Administration stopped sending paper checks … Continue reading → The post Social Security Payment Schedule for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
A host country unfit for the occasion. The American men staking their claim for 2026. And a better-than-the-movies end for Lionel Messi.
As the rock era has moved into old age, a phenomenon has emerged known as the “copyright dump,” where, due to a still vaguely defined European Union law, artists must release recordings before those recordings become 50 years old, or lose the rights to them. This places the artists in the awkward position of having […]