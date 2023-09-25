Anthony Dibiah admits he killed 10-year-old son, claims mental illness, court docs state

A father accused of brutally killing his 10-year-old son just days after the boy told family his life was in danger has pleaded guilty to murder, saying he carried out the crime while mentally ill.

Anthony Dibiah, 40, submitted the plea agreement Monday, more than three years after an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer stepped into his far west-side apartment on July 19, 2020, and found smears and spatters of blood in the bathroom.

Someone who knew Dibiah had tipped off Indianapolis police to a phone call they had with the defendant in which he allegedly admitted to using a bag to suffocate Nakota Kelly before dumping his body in an unknown location. Another tipster said Dibiah called them and screamed that he'd killed his son, police said.

Family remembers Nakota Kelly: 10-year-old had "a shining little smile that's now gone'

Nakota Kelly’s body was never found. Dibiah was charged with murder.

Less than a week before law enforcement found the horrific scene in Dibiah’s apartment, Nakota Kelly’s mother Hayley Kelly told Indiana Department of Child Services about an alarming conversation she had with her son. It started when Nakota Kelly asked Hayley Kelly on July 14, 2020, if he was going to his father's home that weekend.

She said yes, he was.

“Oh, I’m dead. Don’t expect me to come home," Nakota Kelly responded.

What do you mean by that? Hayley Kelly replied.

“My dad is going to kill me,” he said.

It’s unknown if DCS took any action after that red flag to protect Nakota Kelly, an energetic child remembered by his family for his wide smiles and for loving Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles almost as much as he loved baseball.

A DCS spokesperson told IndyStar in 2020 confidentiality laws restricted what they could say about their involvement with a family.

As part of the plea agreement, Dibiah’s attorney and the county prosecutor leading the murder case against him have agreed to set a cap of a maximum possible sentence of 55 years in prison. None of it takes effect, however, until Marion Superior Judge Shatrese Flowers accepts the agreement and issues a judgment.

'My dad is going to kill me': Mother reported Nakota Kelly's words to DCS days before his death

The agreement was submitted a week before Dibiah was set to appear before a Marion County jury.

Hayley Kelly sued DCS and Dibiah over Nakota Kelly's death in 2022. She claimed she told DCS about multiple outbursts of violent behavior over the years, and that the agency could have done more to protect her 10-year-old son.

Dibiah once kicked Nakota Kelly in the shins when the child spilled a glass of milk, she said, and pushed his face into a plate of spinach when her son wouldn't eat the greens.

"I think if they just listened to Nakota," Hayley Kelly said in 2022, "they would have been able to stop it."

Hayley Kelly wants the state and Dibiah to compensate her for negligence and Nakota Kelly's wrongful death. The lawsuit is pending.

