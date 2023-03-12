Anthony Fauci Grills Elon Musk's 'Craziness' For Call To Prosecute Him

Dr. Anthony Fauci questioned Twitter CEO Elon Musk for his call to “prosecute” him late last year (You can watch Fauci’s response in the clip below).

Fauci, who stepped down from his head role at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in December, responded to Musk aswellasotherGOPofficials who have gone after him.

Fauci, who has previously called the remark “merely a distraction,” responded to Musk’s “pronouns” tweet and told CNN anchor Jim Acosta that he has no response to “that craziness.”

“Prosecute me for what? What are they talking about?” Fauci asked.

“I wish I could figure out what the heck they were talking about, I think they’re just going off the deep end.”

Fauci continued that it doesn’t make “any sense” to say something like Musk’s tweet and called out his comment as irresponsible.

“Of course it’s going to have a difficult effect and a deleterious effect on my family. They don’t like to have me getting death threats all the time,” he said.

“Every time somebody gets up and spouts some nonsense that’s misinformation, disinformation and outright lies, somebody somewhere decides they want to do harm to me and/or my family.

(H/T Mediaite)

Related...