Anthony Fauci to speak in downtown Sacramento with an estimated 175 protesters outside

Nearly 200 people are expected to hold a vigil in downtown Sacramento in protest, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former chief medical advisor to the president, joins a local speaker series Wednesday night.

The Sacramento Speaker Series is a community lecture program, according to its website, running from September to April at the SAFE Credit Union. Fauci will speak at 8 p.m. and doors open an hour before.

“The Sacramento Speakers Series provides an open forum for the exchange of ideas, opinions, and perspectives as well as the enrichment of The Sacramento Community,” according to the website. “Each season’s speakers represent a wide variety of subjects ranging from world affairs, politics, business & economics to the Arts, entertainment and the environment.”

An estimated 175 participants will meet for a flameless candlelight vigil across from the SAFE Credit Union at 1301 L Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. They are encouraged to bring signs and flags.

According to a permit from the California Highway Patrol, the event is organized for those who opposed federal action, led by Fauci, on COVID-19 protocols and mandates during the height of the pandemic. “No violence or vandalism will be tolerated under any circumstances,” the organizers wrote in requesting the permit.

Fauci, a scientist, doctor who led National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director between 1984 and 2022, is one of six speakers this season including biographer and author Walter Isaacson, former NFL player Steve Young, and author and columnist Thomas Friedman.

Guests to the speech must have a ticket for the entire season to attend — individual admission to one lecture is not available. Prices for the series start at $300 and can be purchased online or by calling 916-388-1100.

