Anthony Ferguson Is The Independent Non-Executive Director of Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) And They Just Picked Up 30% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Independent Non-Executive Director, Anthony Ferguson, recently bought AU$75k worth of stock, for AU$0.019 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 30%.

Dateline Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Anthony Ferguson was the biggest purchase of Dateline Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.021. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Dateline Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around AU$0.021. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is AU$0.021. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Dateline Resources is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Dateline Resources insiders own about AU$3.6m worth of shares. That equates to 28% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Dateline Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Dateline Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Dateline Resources (of which 5 are significant!) you should know about.

Of course Dateline Resources may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

