Anthony Ferrari gets deferred sentence for assault misdemeanors

Apr. 11—A Payne County judge gave Anthony Ferrari a one-year deferred sentence Tuesday on counts of assaulting two people in July 2022.

Ferrari, a former Stillwater High School wrestler, entered nolo contendere pleas for both misdemeanor counts.

A prosecutor said a plea bargain could not be reached, so the State sought a guilty conviction that would carry an 18-month probationary period. Derek Chance, Ferrari's attorney, argued for no probation, saying his client had moved on from the incident and now lives in another state — Ferrari announced his commitment to wrestle at the University of Iowa in March.

Ferrari was ordered to an anger management program and to write apology letters to the victims. In a statement to the court, he said he was sorry the incident happened and has used it as a learning experience.

Ferrari won a state championship for Stillwater High School and signed a letter of intent with Oklahoma State University in 2021. His older brother, AJ, was a national champion for OSU but was dismissed from the team in July 2022 after he was charged with felony sexual battery — his hearing is scheduled for this upcoming Tuesday.