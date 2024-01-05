Anthony Foreman, Mary Garwood, Carlsbad's newest councilors, outline 2024 priorities

Two Carlsbad City Council wards will have a different look Tuesday when Anthony Foreman and Mary Garwood begin their journey as elected officials for the community.

Foreman was unopposed during the Nov. 7 elections for Ward 4. He replaced Wes Carter who decided not to seek reelection.

Garwood defeated three challengers to replace longtime Ward 3 Councilor Judith Waters, who decided not to seek another term on the council.

Tuesday's meeting is the first of 2024.

Garwood and Foreman join new mayor Richard Lopez who was elected to replace Dale Janway nearly three months ago.

Anthony Foreman brings business experience to council

“I think we can do some great things for this city,” he said after being administered the oath of office on Dec. 28.

Born and raised in Carlsbad, Foreman’s first job was as a 16-year-old cabinet worker. After high school graduation, he traveled around the United States remodeling hotels, read the AR Foreman Construction website.

He earned a contractor’s license in 2012 and started AR Foreman Construction in 2014, according to the website.

AR Foreman Construction specializes in fabrication, welding, construction and electrical services and employers over 170 people, noted the website.

Incoming Ward 4 Carlsbad City Councilor Anthony Foreman signs his oath of office for 2024 as Eddy County Magistrate Judge Kellie Calicoat looks on, on Dec. 28, 2023.

Foreman said Janway prompted him to seek the Ward 4 office.

He said the main goal for this year on the city council was learning to do the job effectively.

“(Foreman is) coming into this pretty fresh,” he added.

Mary Garwood seeks one on one meetings with constituents

She served as director of Keep Carlsbad Beautiful for eight years before taking a job with the Center of Excellence (CEHMM).

Garwood said Keep Carlsbad Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, which focuses on litter reduction, beautification and recycling.

"The City of Carlsbad adopted the Keep Carlsbad Beautiful program to be taken on officially in 2014 by hiring a beautification coordinator," she said.

Garwood said she would like to see the council take Carlsbad “to the next level.”

She plans to reach out to residents of Ward 3 seeking specific needs, including resumption of a recycling program in Carlsbad.

Incoming Ward 3 Carlsbad City Councilor Mary Garwood signs her oath of office for 2024 as Eddy County Magistrate Judge Kellie Calicoat looks on during a Dec. 28, 2023 ceremony in Carlsbad.

Garwood said a 23-year agreement between the City, CARC, INC. and Rainbow Recycling ended in 2016.

Cost factors to fix broken recycling equipment and a tumble in the recycling market in 2017 were factors for ending the program, according to Garwood.

“I want to look at the possibility of bringing back the recycling program,” she said. “(There have) been some talks with the city on that and what our probability could be.”

Garwood added councilors would need to be flexible in 2024 with continued growth in Carlsbad and new leadership in municipal government.

