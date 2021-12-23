Anthony Harden was killed in a police shooting. Now, his family wants answers.

FALL RIVER — After spending two years in home confinement as his criminal case stemming from a stand-off with police in 2019 made its way slowly through the court system, 30-year-old Anthony Harden was looking forward to having his day in court, his family says.

“He was excited to see this go to trial, because he felt like he was going to be able to clear his name and tell his story accurately. ... He was telling me he couldn’t wait for December,” said his sister, Carola Harden.

That day in court was supposed to be on Dec. 21.

But on Nov. 22, minutes after police arrived at his residence to investigate a domestic complaint, Anthony Harden was shot dead by police.

Report released: DA report says Fall River police justified in fatal shooting of Anthony Harden. Here's why

Anthony Harden, 30, of Fall River. Harden was shot to death by a Fall River police officer during an incident in Harden's home.

The Bristol County District Attorney's office and the Massachusetts State Police concluded their investigation on Wednesday and determined that the still-unidentified police officers were justified in the fatal officer involved shooting.

His family and friends are demanding more answers about what happened at 120 Melville St., the place he shared with his twin brother, Antone Harden. They are calling for transparency from the Bristol County District Attorney and the Fall River Police Department.

On Dec. 12, just a few weeks after Anthony was shot and killed by a female police officer when he allegedly attacked her partner with a steak knife recovered from the scene, his family sat down with The Herald News in his brother Eric Mack's North End home to talk about their brother, the pending criminal case and the grief they feel over the loss of their brother.

Family demanding answers

Antone Harden talks about his twin brother, Anthony Harden, who was shot and killed by Fall River police on Nov. 22.

“They are unwilling to give us any information. My brother has been dead for more than three weeks now, and they’ve told us nothing more than they’ve said at the press conference immediately after they shot him,” said Mack, Anthony’s oldest brother and a respected labor and discrimination attorney.

Story continues

(The District Attorney's office would later provide Mack with a copy of the investigation report when it was released to the public.)

A request by The Herald News regarding the release of the names of the police officers involved elicited this response from Gregg Miliote, spokesman for Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III's office prior to the conclusion of the investigation:

“In police-related fatal shooting cases, we never release any information until we are 100% complete with the investigation. When the investigation is complete, we always release a full report of our findings, facts, circumstances and applicable law. It is more than just a press release. It is a full report that we make publicly available.”

Anthony Harden's family shows a self portrait made by Anthony. Eric B. Mack (brother), Antone Harden (twin brother), Carola Harden (sister) and Carl Harden (brother) gathered at Mack's home to discuss the shooting death of their sibling.

What happened the night Anthony Harden was killed?

The family had an independent autopsy performed on Anthony after authorities released his body the day after Thanksgiving. They have hired a private investigator and an attorney, and are on a mission to get answers on their brother’s death.

2019 standoff: Fall River man charged with endangering child, raping adult

At a brief press conference at the Fall River Police Department, held by Quinn just hours after Anthony was pronounced dead at Saint Anne’s Hospital, Quinn said a knife was involved in the confrontation.

In Anthony’s obituary, the family included that he was shot in his bedroom, and his cause of death was two bullet wounds to the chest.

"Anthony Harden lost his life at the hands of two police officers from the Fall River Police Department at his home in Fall River, MA, at the age of 30 for unexplained reasons," the obituary reads. "Anthony was shot twice in the chest, information which was obtained solely from an independent autopsy that was paid for by his family."

The pain is palpable, particularly for Antone and Carola Harden, when they recall the night their brother was shot and killed.

According to Antone Harden, when police came to the door of the brothers’ apartment building, their landlord said officers were looking for Anthony and urged the brothers to let police in.

Police had received a complaint from a woman who said she’d gotten into an altercation two days before and accused Anthony Harden of taking her phone.

When the two police officers entered the apartment, Antone Harden said he took his dog and went into the bedroom. He said it was not long after that his brother was shot.

Antone Harden said police then placed him in handcuffs and brought him to the police station where they asked him questions about his twin brother, about whether Anthony had weapons and about his state of mind.

The other siblings arrived at the Fall River Police Department and they say they were asked the same questions about their brother. It wasn’t until after the questioning that police told Carl and Carola Harden and Eric Mack that Anthony was dead.

Antone Harden said his worst fear came true when he heard his sister wailing in the other room.

“At that point, I already knew it,” said Antone Harden, breaking down at the memory.

“I’m sorry,” said Eric Mack. “I didn’t want you to relive this all over again.”

“That’s all right, I’m never going to forget it,” said Antone Harden.

Antone Harden listens to family members discuss the shooting death of his twin brother, Anthony Harden, during an interview with the Herald News.

Who was Anthony Harden?

Anthony and his twin brother, Antone Harden, were the youngest siblings in the family of six children.

Eric Mack said their mother died when they were young, and he helped raise the other three boys and his sister. Anthony and Antone Harden lived with him for years before they moved out on their own, he said.

A talented artist, Anthony graduated from St. Andrew’s School, a Catholic boarding school in Barrington, R.I., and then attended Worcester State University.

Former Fall River mayor: Jasiel Correia fraud and corruption saga will continue in 2022.

“He was a lighthearted, fun-loving kid. He liked to play video games, he liked to skateboard, he loved to draw, he liked to make music. He liked to talk about religion and study religion. We’d have hourlong conversations on the phone about spirituality, those types of things. He could quote the Bible off the top of his head,” said older brother Carl Harden.

“He wasn’t an idiot. The way they’re characterizing him, it's just not fair. It’s completely one-sided and a very narrow perspective,” he said.

Standoff with Fall River police in 2019

He was also a father and a husband in a turbulent marriage when the 2019 standoff occurred. His wife initially accused him of rape, and that led to the dramatic standoff during which Harden refused to give up his infant daughter for three hours before surrendering to police. Initially, Anthony Harden held a small sword, which he put down after being given orders from police.

On Nov. 15, 2019, police responded to the couple’s apartment at 22 Prospect St., in the afternoon around 3:40 p.m. Anthony was alone in the apartment with his 4½ month old daughter.

Carl Harden also arrived at the scene and Eric Mack said he, too, was there later in the confrontation.

“When police arrived, not all were in uniform,” said Carl Harden. “Some were in plainclothes. So they show up, he’s alone with his daughter, and men come to his house and they have their guns drawn. So, as a reaction, he grabs his daughter and he grabs a knife. When he recognizes they are actually the authority, he drops the knife.”

Anthony Harden recorded the incident in his apartment after police arrived. Their attorney has the footage, the family said.

Despite the 2019 incident, his family says Anthony Harden was a loving father to his daughter. According to a transcript of a dangerousness hearing held shortly after the standoff, his wife, Chelsea Harden, testified Anthony was a good father.

It was a love he chronicled in a video he made soon after her birth, and the family is showcasing that footage in a YouTube video in their public campaign to find answers from law enforcement.

School changes: SouthCoast lawmakers, Jewish educators support new mandatory genocide education law

Facing charges after the standoff

Anthony Harden was set to go to trial on Dec. 21 for a felony count of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; and misdemeanor charges of assault and battery and reckless endangerment of a child.

Originally, he was charged with rape, but prosecutors downgraded that charge after testimony from his wife that indicated the couple had been fighting over her cell phone and his accusations of her infidelity a few nights before the standoff. Chelsea Harden’s testimony did not indicate she was raped by her husband.

She testified the pair had been in a dual physical altercation during the fight.

Assault charges: Judge dismisses 4 charges against Fall River police officer accused of assault — here's why

“The rape charge in my mind was leverage to get him to cop, to plead, to something else. It was a very weak charge,” said Eric Mack.

Initially, the family was supporting Chelsea Harden’s claim.

“It was blown apart by his attorney,” added Carl Harden, who was in the courtroom for the dangerousness hearing.

While a judge found that Anthony Harden could be a danger to his wife, he ordered that he serve home confinement with a GPS monitor and a yearlong no-contact order for his wife and daughter. It was not renewed the following year because neither Chelsea nor Anthony Harden showed up for the hearing.

The home at 120 Melville St., Fall River, where Anthony Harden was shot by a Fall River police officer in November.

Family calls for police body cams

On the Sunday afternoon that the family agreed to sit down with The Herald News, Eric Mack said they would normally be getting together to watch football.

“But now we get together to plan on how to push forward on this thing,” said Eric Mack.

Police body cameras: Fall River police could have a body cam pilot program in place by summer

“This is what it's done to my family,” said Carl Harden. “I had to explain to my 8-year-old daughter that her Uncle Anthony was dead and we’re not going to be able to see him again. Not only that, I had to explain to her that he died at the hands of police to an 8-year-old. She asked ‘Aren’t police supposed to protect people, why did they kill Uncle Anthony?’ So how do you make that make sense to an 8-year-old?”

Through tears, Anthony Harden’s uncle, Kervin Gude, said this has destroyed his family.

“We have anger we’ve never had before. Our parents taught us to love everybody and to respect law. This, to me, has proven a hateful law enforcement and to protect and serve themselves. I’m sorry, I had to say that,” said Gude.

Reform needed: Maine keeps ruling police shootings as justified.

When questioned about whether they thought race was a factor, Eric Mack said the family wasn't ready to answer that question publicly. “Our position is that we don’t know what happened,” he added.

What they are willing to talk about is the need to have police body cameras on Fall River police officers.

“All cops need to be wearing body cams. Period. In this day and age, you see the effects of video and transparency of what’s going on,” said Carl Harden. “The effect of video evidence is just tremendous from George Floyd to Ahmaud Arbery. If there was no video evidence there, who knows what story would have come out?”

Jo C. Goode may be reached at jgoode@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism and subscribe to The Herald News today!

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Fall River police shooting death of Anthony Harden raises questions