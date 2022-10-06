Anthony Hinton indicted by grand jury for murder of Canton man

Closeup of gavel in courtroom.

CANTON ‒ A Stark County grand jury has indicted an 18-year-old Canton man on murder and other charges tied to the slaying of a Canton man in April.

Anthony Steven Hinton, faces one count of murder, with an accompanying firearm specification, and one count of felonious assault.

Hinton is accused of shooting Dajuan T. Wheat, 26, on April 16 in the 3100 block of Gilbert Circle NE.

Police found the victim in the grass between apartment buildings. He suffered a gunshot wound to his side. He died on April 30 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.

Hinton, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was initially charged in juvenile court but he will now tried as an adult in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

