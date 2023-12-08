Anthony Ibbitson: Family's tribute to man killed in house fire

A family has said they are "truly heartbroken and devastated" after a man died in a house fire which is being treated as a murder.

Anthony Ibbitson, 54, died in hospital following the blaze in Terry Street, Hull, on 29 November.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to.

Det Ch Insp Amy Keane-Christie also appealed for dashcam footage from drivers in the area at the time of the incident.

"Over the course of the last nine days, a team of detectives have worked around the clock conducting extensive lines of enquiry into Anthony's death," she said.

"I am now appealing directly to anybody who was driving in this location, between Beverley Road, Ferensway, Spring Bank or Freetown Way on Wednesday 29 November, between 19:00 and 20:00, who has dashcam or information to please contact us."

In a statement, Mr Ibbitson's family said: "Tony was loved by so many people; he will never be forgotten.

"He was everything to us, he was a pure and kind person, he would do anything for anybody and ask for nothing in return.

"Somebody knows where his killer is and they must be caught. Please help us to find him."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.