Anthony Leeming Is The CEO & Executive Director of Sun International Limited (JSE:SUI) And They Just Picked Up 4.0% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Sun International Limited (JSE:SUI) should definitely note that the CEO & Executive Director, Anthony Leeming, recently paid R36.42 per share to buy R2.2m worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 4.0%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Sun International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by CEO & Executive Director Anthony Leeming was not the only time they bought Sun International shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid R27.15 per share in a R9.1m purchase. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of R40.40. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Sun International insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 12% of Sun International shares, worth about R1.2b. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sun International Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Sun International. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Sun International that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

