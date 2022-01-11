Anthony man arrested, charged with possession of child porn

LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State Police accused an Anthony man of possessing and attempting to upload 42 images and videos of child pornography.

Raymond Almeida, 51, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children after police said they discovered the child pornography in his possession.

According to an affidavit, the multi-agency investigation into Almeida's alleged online activity began in March 2021. At that time, Google informed the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that someone was uploading child pornography from 19 different IP addresses.

An IP address is a unique string of numbers that identifies computing devices and allows them to communicate over the internet.

Initially, the NCMEC informed the Texas Attorney General's Office of the discovery of child pornography. When police discovered that Almeida lived in the New Mexico town of Anthony — which borders Texas — the case was transferred to the New Mexico State Police. The affidavit said that Homeland Security Investigations was also investigating Almeida.

The child pornography discovered by police included dozens of images, videos and GIFs, according to the affidavit. One video allegedly showed Almeida, although no children were physically present in the video, the affidavit said.

Almeida was scheduled to face a judge for his first appearance on Tuesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was being held at the Doña Ana County Detention Center without bond.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Anthony man arrested, charged with possession of child pornography