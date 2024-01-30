Anthony, NM man sentenced to federal prison for leading multistate cocaine trafficking ring

An Anthony, New Mexico, man was sentenced to nearly three decades in federal prison for leading a drug trafficking organization dealing cocaine throughout Texas, New Mexico and Colorado, authorities said.

Gilberto "G" Hernandez, 30, was sentenced Jan. 22 to 27 years and three months in federal prison on each of eight counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas officials said.

The drug trafficking group led by Hernandez, who is from Anthony, New Mexico, is referred to in court documents as the "Hernandez drug trafficking organization."

Hernandez and a group of men allegedly distributed about 58 kilos of cocaine throughout Texas, New Mexico and Colorado from August 2021 to November 2022, officials said.

"In a little over a year, the Hernandez DTO (drug trafficking organization) peddled over 127 pounds of cocaine throughout Texas, New Mexico and Colorado," U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Jaime Esparza said in a statement. "I applaud the DEA for their diligence and persistence in taking down this drug organization."

Hernandez was also sentenced to five years of supervised release after he served his prison term.

The sentencing was handed down by U.S. District Judge David Counts in a Pecos, Texas federal court, records show. Hernandez pleaded guilty May 26 to the eight counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, officials said.

"If you attempt to set up a criminal enterprise in one of our communities, you will be introduced to the men and women of the DEA," U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's El Paso Division Special Agent in Charge Towanda Thorne-James said in a statement. "We will stop at nothing to shut you down and make sure you face the same justice handed down to Mr. Hernandez."

Court documents do not detail the methods Hernandez and his organization used to move the drugs across the U.S.

Drug trafficking members sentenced to federal prison

DEA agents arrested at least six other men in connection with Hernandez's drug trafficking organization. Five men have been sentenced to federal prison, while another is currently awaiting sentencing, officials said.

Cesar "El Gordo" Rodarte, 38, of Anthony, New Mexico, was sentenced Jan. 23 to 12 years and seven months in federal prison on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, officials said. He pleaded guilty May 26 to the charge.

Daniel Ochoa Meza, 37, of Monahans, Texas, was sentenced Jan. 23 to 11 years and three months on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. He pleaded May 30 to the charge.

Anthony "Tony" Bustos, Sr., 60, of Monahans, Texas, was sentenced Sept. 22 to seven years and three months in federal prison on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. He pleaded guilty Feb. 9 to the charge.

Armiro Bernal Cabello, 45, of Fort Stockton, Texas, was sentenced Aug. 29 to 10 years and one month on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. He pleaded guilty March 21 to the charge.

Juan Jose Mora, 41, of Vado, New Mexico, was sentenced May 23 to two years and three months in prison on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. He pleaded guilty Jan. 19, 2023, to the charge.

George Daniel Mendoza, 31, of Deming, New Mexico, pleaded guilty May 30 to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 27.

Three other people were indicted with the men, but the names are redacted in the indictment, court records show.

Court documents do not state what role each man played in the drug trafficking organization.

