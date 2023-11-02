Anthony Patterson: A timeline

Editor’s Note: If you know or suspect that anyone under 18 is being sexually or physically abused, call the Texas child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400. To learn more about how to identify signs of child abuse or neglect, click here.

FORT WORTH — It has been almost four years since a former Wichita Falls business leader was first arrested for allegations of child sexual abuse and trafficking.

A series of events, stunning to the community when made public, came before and after Anthony Ryan Patterson's first arrest in February 2021.

Of late, jury selection for his trial on a 13-count indictment began Monday, screeched to a halt Tuesday and is set to continue 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice System.

Patterson, 47, faces allegations involving two girls, 8 and 10, in late 2017. He could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of any of the 10 first-degree felonies he is charged with in the indictment.

Seventy-eighth District Judge Meredith Kennedy ordered the trial moved to Tarrant County after a defense request. She is presiding over the trial at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in downtown Fort Worth.

Patterson has pleaded not guilty to the host of charges against him. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

He has requested probation in case of his conviction since he has never been previously convicted of a felony. Patterson’s five arrests were followed by him bailing out of the Wichita County Detention Center on cash bonds. They add up to millions of dollars.

Anthony Patterson leaves the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Fort Worth after jury selection for his child sex crimes trial recesses for the day.

His first arrest in the case sent shock waves through the community.

A member of a well-known prosperous family in Wichita Falls, Anthony Patterson was also active in the local charity scene. He volunteered, participated in events and donated funding to organizations serving children.

Then came the allegations — detailed in law enforcement reports — ranging from blasphemous tendencies during sex to sexual abuse of two little girls brought to his home.

Jandreani Dashimella Bell, his accused co-conspirator, traveled with the girls from Vernon to Wichita Falls Nov. 18, 2017, according to allegations in court records. In a Dec. 23, 2017, trip, Bell took only the 10-year-old girl to Patterson’s home.

The 31-year-old Vernon woman told investigators she met Patterson through a sugar daddy website in 2017, and he paid her for sex. Bell told investigators he mentioned a sexual attraction to children.

She is also charged with child sexual abuse and trafficking crimes in connection with the incidents. Bell has pleaded not guilty.

Here is a timeline of events and allegations:

2017

Nov. 18: Allegations in court records detail accusations that Bell brought two elementary school girls from Vernon to Patterson in Wichita Falls for sex.

Bell and the girls met Patterson in Wichita Falls and went to his home, according to allegations in a Texas Ranger's affidavit for probable cause for an arrest warrant for Patterson.

In forensic interviews later, the girls described sexual abuse and receiving candy from him and $10 each from Bell after he paid her $500.

Dec. 23: Bell brought only the 10-year-old girl on a second trip to Patterson‘s house, according to allegations. The child later described sexual abuse at the home that day to a forensic interviewer.

Sometime in December, Wichita Falls police began probing allegations of indecency with a child. Two girls made an outcry of abuse in Wichita Falls.

2018

Sept. 13: An arrest warrant was issued for Bell on a charge of indecency with a child by exposure, according to a Texas Ranger's report.

2019

Sept. 4: Bell was arrested on that outstanding warrant, as well as a misdemeanor charge and an unpaid fine:

Indecency with a child in connection with a Dec. 23, 2017, incident. The third-degree felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Failure to identify-fugitive from justice in connection with a Sept. 3, 2019, incident. The class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

An unpaid fine for having no driver’s license in her possession Nov. 17, 2014.

Sept. 8: In a jailhouse phone call, Bell told a man and woman to call a number associated with Patterson and get money to bail her out of jail, according to allegations. In a subsequent phone call, Bell told another man Patterson was paying for her bail and her lawyer, and he would give her $3,000 when she got out of jail. A DA's investigator reviewed recordings of her jail calls in October.

Sept. 9: Bell was released on bonds of $50,000 for the indecency charge, $850 for failure to identify and time served for the fine.

Anthony Patterson, center, sits flanked by his attorneys in 78th District Court in May 2023. Judge Meredith Kennedy agreed to move his trial on sex charges involving children to October because of new allegations against the former auto dealer.

2020

Jan. 14: A Wichita County District Attorney's investigator and an FBI special agent interviewed Bell, who told them about a wealthy white man named Anthony who lived in Wichita Falls and paid her for sex, according to allegations. She described him as having a proclivity for blasphemy during sex. He knew her as "Samantha."

Feb. 20: A Wichita County sealed indictment against Bell was filed. It referenced the involvement of an "unknown male" and charged her with:

Indecency with a child on Dec. 23, 2017.

Trafficking a person on the same date.

Attempted trafficking of person, Nov. 18, 2017.

Trafficking of person on the same date.

2021

Jan. 25: Bell was arrested, and the indictment filed in February 2020 was unsealed.

Jan. 27: The DA's Office asked a Texas Ranger to assist with the investigation. He and a DA's investigator met with Bell, who provided information about Patterson, according to allegations.

Jan. 29: Bell was released from jail on $150,000 in bonds.

Feb. 2: The Texas Ranger got a Wichita Falls police report from May 2012 in which the operator of a phone-sex business reported a disturbing call from a man later identified as Patterson, according to allegations. He told her had sexually assaulted his daughter. When police investigated, Patterson told them he didn't have a daughter, was going through a rough patch after a breakup and explored an area labeled underage for phone sex out of curiosity. He told them he was role playing on the phone and had never done any such thing with a child.

The Ranger obtained another Wichita Falls police report from July 2013, submitted to the local agency by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. A woman who identified herself as a nude model working for a website reported a client told her that he was sexually abusing a child, according to allegations.

Anthony Patterson leaves court Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, after jury selection for his trial was recessed until Friday morning at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth.

When local police identified Patterson as the subject of the July 2013 report, he explained he began calling a phone operator with "fetishes." He had checked with a law enforcement officer, who told him there was nothing illegal about what he was involved in as long as no one was there with him, according to allegations.

No victim was identified for either report.

Feb. 3: Patterson was arrested at 4 p.m. at his home on a warrant written by the Texas Ranger. The charges were trafficking of person and indecency with a child in connection with incidents in late December 2017.

Bell's alleged history with Patterson became public after his arrest.

Feb. 5: Patterson Auto Group announced Anthony Patterson was resigning from his position as president of the company. He apparently tendered his resignation from behind bars.

Feb. 8: Patterson bailed out of jail on $500,000 in cash bonds.

March 6: Harry Patterson, Anthony's 74-year-old father, was found dead about 1:30 p.m. in a pickup in the area of Quincey Road and McKinney Road. Wichita Falls police detectives investigated.

May 20: A six-count indictment handed down by a grand jury against Anthony Patterson was filed. He was arrested for the second time. Bell was listed as a witness before the grand jury. In October 2023, a prosecutor tells the judge that Bell testified before a grand jury with immunity from her testimony being used to prosecute her, the same kind of immunity she is expected to have during Patterson’s trial.

The indictment against him charges:

Continuous trafficking of persons from Nov. 18, 2017, through Dec. 23, 2017, for two victims. This charge means a person is alleged to have committed two acts or more of trafficking during a 30-day or longer period. If convicted of the charge, Patterson faces 25 years to life in prison.

Trafficking of person on Dec. 23, 2017.

Trafficking of person on Nov. 18, 2017.

Two counts of indecency with a child by exposure on Nov. 18, 2017.

One count of indecency with a child by exposure on Dec. 23, 2017.

May 21: Patterson bailed out of jail on $400,000 in cash bonds.

Aug. 20: Bell was arrested and booked into jail on charges of indecency with a child and trafficking of person in connection with incidents Dec. 23, 2017, and one charge of attempted trafficking of person in connection with a Nov. 18, 2017, incident.

Sept. 10: It came to light through a Times Record News open records request that autopsy results indicated Harry, a beloved figure and civil leader in the community, took his own life March 6.

Harry Patterson

Oct. 19: Bell got out of jail on $150,000 in bonds.

2022

Feb. 11: Bell was arrested on the charge of failure to identify fugitive from justice in connection with a Sept. 3, 2019, incident. This was her fourth arrest related to the child sexual abuse and trafficking charges against her. She was released from jail the same day on a personal recognizance bond.

Feb. 23: Canada-based Foundation Automotive Corp. announced the firm had acquired Patterson Auto Group. By early March, the deal included most of the local group's franchises.

2023

April 7: A woman came forward to Wichita Falls police to allege Patterson sexually assaulted her twice between 2003 and 2005 when she was underage. She recognized him when she saw his photo in a story about a court appearance, according to allegations.

April 25: Patterson was arrested on one charge of sexual performance of a child under 14 and two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child in connection with Nov. 18, 2017, allegations, as well as two charges of aggravated sexual assault in connection with Dec. 23, 2017, allegations. A grand jury will later indict him on these charges. This was his third arrest.

April 26: Patterson was released on $2.5 million in cash bonds on the above charges.y

May 3: A five-count indictment handed down by a grand jury against Patterson for allegations was filed in the Wichita County District Clerk's Office:

Sexual performance of a child under 14, Nov. 18, 2017.

Two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Nov. 18, 2017.

Two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Dec. 23, 2017.

The five new charges in the indictment stemmed from a law enforcement interview with the two victims in April regarding undisclosed allegations. Patterson was arrested for these charges April 25.

John Gillespie is the Wichita County District Attorney.

On the same day, another indictment with 13 counts against him was filed. It includes five reindictments and eight charges he had not been arrested for previously:

Continuous trafficking of persons from Nov. 18, 2017, through Dec. 23, 2017, a reindictment.

Trafficking of a child to engage in sexual conduct on Nov. 18, 2017, reindictment.

Trafficking of a child to engage in sexual conduct on Dec. 23, 2017, reindictment.

Two counts of indecency with a child by exposure on Nov. 18, 2017, reindictment.

Indecency with a child by exposure, Dec. 23, 2017 on reindictment.

Trafficking of a child to engage in sexual conduct on Nov. 18, 2017.

Two counts of sexual performance by a child under 14 on Nov. 18, 2017.

One count of sexual performance by a child under 14 on Dec. 23, 2017.

Two counts of employ harmful to children under 14 on Nov. 18, 2017.

Employ harmful to children under 14 on Dec. 23, 2017.

May 8: Patterson was arrested on charges of trafficking of a child to engage in sexual conduct, three counts of sexual performance of a child under 14 and three counts of employ harmful to children under 14. His fourth arrest was for charges from the 13-count indictment he hadn't been taken into custody for before.

Kennedy signed an order that Patterson cannot have contact with children in light of new charges against him and must wear a GPS device. His previous bond conditions allowed him to have contact with children in the presence of a chaperone.

May 9: He bailed out of jail on $1.6 million in cash bonds.

May 16: In his fifth arrest, Patterson was booked into jail for two charges of sexual assault of a child in connection with a woman who came forward after seeing a news story about him.

May 17: He was released on $500,000 in bonds.

June 7: An indictment was filed against Patterson for two counts of sexual assault of a child in connection with the woman who came forward to accuse him of raping her when she was underage. The allegations are in connection with incidents May 15, 2004, and May 15, 2005.

July 19: Patterson’s defense team filed a request for a change of venue. In their 67-page motion with an 89-page appendix, his attorneys contended pretrial publicity had been "prejudicial and inflammatory." They did not believe he could get a fair trial in Wichita County.

Aug. 24: Kennedy grants a change of venue from Wichita County to Tarrant County. She found the prejudice against Patterson in Wichita County was so great that he wouldn't be able to get a fair and impartial trial in his home county.

Sept. 28: The DA's Office files a long list of alleged crimes, wrongs or acts prosecutors propose to bring up in the trial if they deem it necessary. They date as far back as 1995.

Oct. 6: Patterson’s attorneys file his request to have a jury determine his punishment if he is convicted of any charge.

Seventy-eighth District Judge Meredith Kennedy

Oct. 12: During pretrial hearings at the Wichita County Courthouse, a prosecutor told the judge she expects the DA's Office will forge an immunity agreement with Bell to testify against Patterson during his trial. The anticipated agreement would provide Bell with a guarantee that the DA's Office would not use her testimony to prosecute her. It would not be an agreement giving Bell immunity from prosecution.

Wichita County DA John Gillespie and ADA Brooke Grona-Robb are at the state's table for the hearings. Patterson has four defense attorneys present: Chuck Smith of Wichita Falls, Toby Shook and Michael Mowla of Dallas, and Kim Laseter of McKinney.

Oct. 20: Prosecutors serve Patterson’s defense attorneys with a notice detailing additional evidence potentially favorable to his defense — as they are bound by law to do. The evidence pertains to Bell, the two girls and their mother, and others.

Oct. 24: The defense team of four attorneys filed an emergency motion seeking access to videos and electronic messages on Bell's phone, contending they could help raise a reasonable doubt about Patterson’s guilt. They found out about the evidence in the notice served Oct. 20.

Patterson's attorneys call Bell an admitted sex worker and question her credibility in their motion.

Oct. 27: The judge denied the defense motion to get access to Bell's cell phone in an emergency hearing.

Oct. 30: Jury selection began at 1:30 p.m. in Patterson’s trial. He also filed a request with the Wichita County District Clerk for probation in case of his conviction.

Oct. 31: Jury selection is halted. It is set to resume 8:30 a.m. Nov. 3.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Anthony Patterson: a timeline leading up to the trial