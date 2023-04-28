Anthony Patterson trial delayed

The trial of former Wichita Falls car dealer Anthony Patterson will not begin May 8 as previously scheduled.

Wichita County Chief Felony Prosecutor Dobie Kosub said Friday that the District Attorney’s Office agreed to a continuance due to new developments in the case.

Seventy-eighth District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy is expected to set a new trial date next week. Kosub said he did not know how long the delay would be.

New charges were filed this week against Patterson after follow-up interviews were conducted with two alleged victims in the case.

Patterson was booked into the Wichita County Jail on five new charges including one count of sexual performance of a child and four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 14, all related to events in 2017.

He was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $2.5 million cash bond.

