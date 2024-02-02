Anthony Patterson's child sex crimes trial delayed

Editor’s Note: If you know or suspect that anyone under 18 is being sexually or physically abused, call the Texas child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400. To learn more about how to identify signs of child abuse or neglect, click here.

A judge granted a delay in Anthony Ryan Patterson's trial in Fort Worth for charges related to trafficking and the sexual abuse of children, court records show.

Seventy-eighth District Judge Meredith Kennedy granted a joint motion from the defense and prosecution to reset Patterson's Feb. 26 trial date to await forensic test results.

Anthony Patterson leaves court the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth after jury selection for his child sex crimes trial recesses for the day.

A new date for the trial at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth will be set for the former Wichita Falls business leader during an as yet unscheduled hearing after the results come back.

Jury selection in Patterson's trial at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in downtown Fort Worth was halted late last year after key defense attorney Toby Shook of Dallas hurt his back.

Patterson has four defense lawyers, and the other three argued that Shook — with his overall knowledge of the case ― was crucial to their client's defense. Kennedy granted their request to continue the trial Nov. 6.

This latest delay comes as the state awaits the results of forensic tests from the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Lab in Lubbock.

After the trial was continued in November, the prosecution sent items for more forensic testing to the lab, which had not finished testing them by Jan. 25 when Kennedy granted a reset of Patterson's trial date, court records show.

The crime lab might issue a report in early to mid-February, and then the defense has the right to have independent forensic testing conducted, court documents show.

Defense attorneys can't arrange for the testing until after the Lubbock lab issues a report. So there is no way to do the additional steps in forensic testing before the Feb. 26 trial date.

Patterson, 47, was free Friday from the Wichita County Detention Center on bail exceeding $2 million, according to online jail and court records.

He was first arrested Feb. 3, 2021, at his home on a warrant written by a Texas Ranger for allegations of trafficking and indecency with a child.

The former auto dealer is accused of trafficking two elementary-school age girls from Vernon to his home in Wichita Falls and sexually abusing them, according to allegations.

The girls, 8 and 10, received candy and a few dollars after a sex worker who was a relative brought them to visit Patterson, according to allegations.

Patterson faces 25 counts in four indictments. His charges include multiple counts of trafficking, indecency with a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual performance by a child and employ harmful to a child.

He has entered not guilty pleas to the charges. Many of them could land him in prison for life if he is found guilty. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Most of the charges are in connection with two Vernon girls who were 8 and 10 when alleged incidents occurred in November and December of 2017 at Patterson's Wichita Falls home.

Jandreani Dashimella Bell of Vernon faces charges in connection with the incidents. Bell is expected to testify against Patterson in the trial with an agreement for limited immunity. Bell, 31, told investigators she met Patterson through a sugar daddy website.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven otherwise in court.

Bell was free from the WCDC Friday on $200,000 in bonds, according to online jail records.

The victim in two of the charges against Patterson is a woman who came forward to tell police he sexually assaulted her between 2003 and 2005 while she was a juvenile, according to allegations in court documents.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Anthony Patterson's child sex crimes trial delayed